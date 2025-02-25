South Africa: Traditional Leaders Urged to Help Build a Better SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on traditional leaders to work alongside the Government of National Unity (GNU) in shaping a prosperous and inclusive future for South Africa.

Addressing the annual opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at the Good Hope Centre in Cape Town, the President reaffirmed the vital role of traditional leadership in the country's development.

"As the Government of National Unity, I once again call on Amakhosi to join hands with us as we embark on a new, glorious future for South Africa and its people," said President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders comprises traditional leaders who are delegates from the Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders of South Africa and represent the Provincial Houses at national level.

He highlighted the historical significance of traditional leadership, noting that traditional leaders support governance in many rural and peri-urban communities, often facing the harshest conditions of poverty, inequality, and climate change.

The President expressed concern over the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which led to loss of life and destruction of property and infrastructure. He urged Amakhosi to work with disaster management teams to protect rural communities from extreme weather events.

"The recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have led to loss of life, damage to farming land, and the destruction of property and infrastructure. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the affected communities.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on you as Amakhosi to work with the disaster management response teams in our provinces and support the work that is being done to protect our rural communities against extreme weather," he said.

Killings

President Ramaphosa strongly condemned the increasing assassinations of traditional leaders, calling the attacks an "affront to our nation".

He referenced the recent killing of Contralesa NEC member and Ndzundza-Fene Traditional Council Chairperson, Kosi Thugwana, in Mpumalanga, stressing that such violence must be rooted out.

"Even one killing is one too many. Be assured that our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crime are brought to book."

Shared prosperity

The President reiterated the government's commitment to working with traditional and Khoi-San leaders to foster unity and development. He also emphasised the importance of their participation in the upcoming National Dialogue, a platform aimed at fostering inclusivity and shaping the country's future.

He said that government will rely on the traditional leaders' guidance to rally people towards a future of shared prosperity and inclusivity.

"It will be important that traditional leaders and the communities they lead [to] participate in the National Dialogue so that the process produces a plan that reflects the interests and aspirations of everyone.

"The Medium Term Development Plan that we have adopted as the Government of National Unity intends to advance three strategic priorities: to drive inclusive growth and job creation, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state," the President explained.

He also highlighted ongoing consultations to review the White Paper on Local Government and emphasised the role of Amakhosi in shaping policies that affect rural communities.

The Deputy President has been mandated to facilitate dialogues with traditional leaders, further strengthening collaboration between government and traditional institutions.

Legislative developments

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling that declared the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act unconstitutional, the President confirmed that steps were being taken to reintroduce a revised bill in Parliament.

He urged traditional leaders to actively participate in consultations to ensure their interests are reflected in the legislation.

In addition, President Ramaphosa addressed the longstanding issue of customary initiation practices, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where fatalities and injuries continue to be a concern.

The government has gazetted regulations for public comment and is working towards drafting guidelines to regulate initiation school fees and prevent exploitation.

Turning to the issue of land reform and economic development, the President reaffirmed the government's commitment to land reform, noting the passage of the Expropriation Act as part of efforts to ensure that land is equitably shared.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has completed its work on the Communal Land Tenure Bill and is set to conduct public consultations.

Tackling gender-based violence and Forum of Majesties

The President urged Amakhosi to take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide, emphasising that such crimes have no place in African culture. He commended the House for its existing initiatives and called for greater involvement in protecting women and children.

"We know that such violence is not part of any culture. Violence against women and children is not part of the nation we want to build."

Turning to traditional leadership, President Ramaphosa welcomed the launch of the Forum of South Africa's Majesties, chaired by His Majesty King Makhosonke II, and acknowledged efforts to establish a similar platform for Queens.

He also encouraged traditional leaders to continue engaging with government ministries, particularly in sectors such as mineral resources, to ensure communities benefit from the country's natural wealth.

G20 and National Budget

With South Africa set to host the G20 Summit for the first time later this year, the President urged traditional leaders to use the opportunity to showcase the nation's diverse cultural heritage.

He also addressed the postponement of the Budget Speech, explaining that further discussions were necessary to align the priorities of the multi-party GNU.

"In the interests of consensus-building, we are undertaking further discussions so that we can arrive at a budget that everyone can have confidence in a budget that promotes inclusive growth, supports job creation and that tackles poverty and inequality," he said.

The President further emphasised that despite many challenges, it is through cooperation and partnership that a better South Africa can be built in which everyone enjoys equal opportunity and can lead lives of dignity.