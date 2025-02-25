South Africa: SA Participates in Unga Meeting Marking Russia, Ukraine Conflict Anniversary

South Africa has voted in favour of a General Assembly resolution, presented by the United States of America with amendments by the European Union, which reiterates that the principal purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes.

It further reaffirms the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters; and implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Ukraine and Russia, in line with the United Nations (UN) Charter and the principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States.

This comes as the United Nations General Assembly met in New York on Monday - on the third anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"South Africa continues to call for the urgent cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in order to prevent the further loss of life and the destruction of Ukraine's infrastructure. Every effort must be made to de-escalate the conflict.

"South Africa remains firmly committed to the need for a peaceful and negotiated resolution of the conflict within a rules-based system centred on international law, including the respect for human rights, and the principles of the UN Charter," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement.

It said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states remain inviolable.

Consequently, South Africa supports all efforts to bring the conflict to an end and welcomes all efforts to bring about negotiations.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflict through a negotiated settlement with all parties to the conflict having a seat at the table.

"Consistent with the African Peace initiative we have always maintained that a commitment to inclusivity is key to deliver the buy-in of all Parties to the conflict, and to provide acceptable solutions to both parties," said the department.

It added that countries are at a point of inflection in this conflict with the urgency to seize the momentum towards a negotiated settlement.

Head of UN Peacekeeping and Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, emphasised that the Russian invasion has "undermined the very foundations of the international order".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Europe and Africa Conflict South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also reminded delegates that since 24 February 2022, the conflict has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 654 Ukrainian civilians, including 673 children.

In light of the recently adopted Security Council resolution, UN News reported that DiCarlo stressed the need for peace in Ukraine to be "just, sustainable, and comprehensive".

She said such peace must align with the Charter of the UN, international law, and the resolutions passed by the General Assembly, including those enacted during Monday's emergency special session.