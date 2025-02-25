Africa: SA's G20 Presidency Provides Opportunity to Foster AU Partnerships

South Africa's Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) presents a valuable opportunity to foster collaboration and strengthen partnerships with the African Union (AU) in key priority areas, says International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister, Thandi Moraka.

"We want to urge you that all of you as the people of Africa, consider yourselves as the Presidents of the G20. It is our own collective effort," Moraka said on Monday.

She believes that this leadership role allows for enhanced partnerships and the ability to address pressing challenges facing the continent collectively.

The Deputy Minister addressed attendees at the opening ceremony of the Permanent Committees' session for the sixth Pan-African Parliament (PAP) on Monday.

Last week, International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, announced that the G20 Foreign Ministers have thrown their weight behind the South African G20 Presidency priorities, which focus on sustainable development and debt sustainability for low-income countries among others.

The first Foreign Ministers' Meeting also highlighted the importance of elevating African voices in the G20 and addressing pressing global challenges.

Meanwhile, Moraka welcomed the PAP support amidst pressure from the White House.

"I'm also pleased to hear that PAP will be tabling a motion here in this sitting where you are going to rally behind the South African government amidst the current threats that are emerging from the White House, where the President of the US is threatening to impose sanction on us as the people of South Africa.

"And really, it is pleasing to hear that PAP is willing to say, not one of our own, not in our name, we'll defend what is best for the African people," she said.

The new United States of America administration has implemented changes in Washington's trade and foreign policies and cut aid to most African countries.

She was hopeful that the new leadership of the AU Commission will bring "fresh ideas and also an invigorated resolve to respond to the challenges that we desperately need to address as the people of the continent of Africa, including the process of achieving and championing the Agenda 2063".

According to the AU, Agenda 2063 is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

The Deputy Minister believes that it is high time Africa moves beyond just mere words and moves towards actioning African solutions for the continent.

The opening of the PAP was held under the auspices of the AU's 2025 theme: 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.'

"We want to call upon the Pan-African Parliament to make it a point that the theme is being realised by all of us because we have been victims of the slave trade. We have been victims of colonialism. We have been victims of racial discrimination, as the people of the continent of Africa. So, we can't shy away from addressing issues of reparatory justice."

Meanwhile, Moraka stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution and congratulated the newly elected African Union Commission leadership.

She also highlighted South Africa's commitment to addressing challenges like democratic governance, and peace.

The Deputy Minister also spoke about issues of food and energy insecurity, as well as inadequate infrastructure and emphasised the potential of Africa's mineral resources to benefit the continent's people.

The Deputy Minister said she looks forward to the addressing of the long outstanding matter of the hosting of the women's conference by the PAP this year.