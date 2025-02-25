South Africa: Energise Mzansi Campaign to Empower South Africans On Energy Transition

The Energy Council of South Africa has launched a nationwide campaign to empower South Africans to gain a better understanding of and engage in the energy transition.

South Africa has committed to lowering carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 and usher in a green economy.

In that regard, government has also committed to an energy transition which is just, inclusive and which responds to South Africa's developmental needs - leaving no one behind.

"Energy literacy is more than just understanding the basics, it's the foundation for informed decision-making, constructive collaboration, and ultimately driving investment and economic growth through gained public positive sentiment.

"Through this campaign, we aim to connect South Africans with the factual information they need to make sense of the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the energy transition," Energy Council CEO James Mackay said.

According to the council, the campaign focuses on six technical energy topics.

These are:

Energy is an integrated system: Shifting from a polarised "supply mix" ideology to a practical, integrated system planning and delivery approach. This aims to balance supply side actions with demand response and changing trends, the increasing importance of infrastructure and digital integration and the critical issue of a competitive marketplace.

Vital emissions obligations: South Africa has an intensive carbon footprint and is now exposed to carbon tax and carbon border adjustments from 2026 with its biggest trade partner, Europe.

Ongoing coal dependency: Examining coal's critical role in South Africa's energy mix, which is still planned to be in operation well beyond 2026. The need for cleaner, reliable and more efficient use, and the pathway to a strategic, balanced transition not compromising energy security and economic stability.

Bridging the transition with gas: Exploring how gas could provide crucial support to South Africa's energy system by meeting fluctuating demand, system variability and bridging the gap as renewable energy grows and large coal stations are decommissioned.

Scaling renewables and storage: Evaluating the growing adoption of solar and wind energy as well as battery storage, focusing on the advantages of renewable energy, the barriers to widespread deployment, and the role of technology in making renewables a central part of South Africa's energy future.

Reforming the Energy Market: Understanding the critical need and benefits of a competitive wholesale electricity market to unlock investment, drive efficiency and lower prices, as well as anchor South Africa's future power sector eco-system

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Energy Council estimates that R2 trillion will be required by 2035 for new technology financing and system upgrades. Government policy and commitment is clear. The two key drivers of our energy reform agenda are now anchored in law: The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, 2004 and the Climate Change Act, 2024.

"It is critical that informed responses lead the transition, ensuring collaboration across all stakeholders to create sustainable, long-term solutions for South Africa's energy future," the Energy Council said.