Congo-Kinshasa: Critically Injured Soldiers in DRC Brought Back Home

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced the successful repatriation of critically injured soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the SANDF, these troops will receive high-level medical care upon their arrival in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the remaining soldiers are expected to return later in the week.

"The SANDF in coordination with other relevant role players has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members," the statement read on Tuesday.

This is after 14 troops lost their lives and others were injured at the hands of the M23 as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

These soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

Meanwhile, the SANDF has urged the public to respect and afford privacy to the injured members and their families during the healing process.

"The SANDF remains committed to the welfare of our soldiers. Further updates will be provided as necessary."