South Africa: SA Crafts Guidelines for Green Hydrogen Development

In a major step towards cementing South Africa's position as a global leader in green hydrogen, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has overseen the launch of two game-changing environmental planning mechanisms.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Guideline for green hydrogen projects and the South African Green Hydrogen Potential Atlas will remove regulatory uncertainty, drive investment, and accelerate South Africa's transition to a green hydrogen economy.

Developed in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and GFA Consulting Group, these mechanisms will provide critical guidance for responsible and sustainable green hydrogen development.

In a statement of Tuesday, the Minister hailed the mechanisms as a victory for South Africa's economic and environmental ambitions, reinforcing his commitment to positioning the country as a leader in clean energy innovation.

"This is a defining moment for South Africa's green economy. By taking proactive steps to provide regulatory clarity and scientific insights, we are ensuring that green hydrogen becomes a major driver of sustainable economic growth, investment, and job creation. This is about unlocking South Africa's potential while protecting our environment for future generations," he said.

Under the Minister's leadership, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) has strengthened the central role it plays in developing clear, science-based guidelines that provide certainty for investors and developers.

"The EIA Guideline will ensure that projects are planned responsibly, while the Green Hydrogen Atlas offers a powerful, interactive tool for mapping the country's most promising locations for green hydrogen production.

"With abundant solar and wind resources, strategic port infrastructure, and a central location on global shipping routes, South Africa is uniquely positioned to become a green hydrogen powerhouse.

"Green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy, has the potential to replace fossil fuels in industries like steel, cement, and heavy transport, reducing emissions while creating new economic opportunities," the department said.

The department said the launch of these mechanisms sends a clear message to international investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

"South Africa is ready to lead in green hydrogen innovation and production," the department said.

The EIA Guideline can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/SAGH2eia.