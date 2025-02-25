Malawi: Govt Must Suspend All Protocols - Malawi Is in a War Situation

opinion

In this article, Dr. (HC) Anthony John Mukumbwa calls for immediate and bold action to address Malawi's economic crisis, urging the suspension of taxes on essential goods, redirection of infrastructure funds to food relief, and temporary halting of external debt payments to subsidize key commodities. He emphasizes strict price monitoring, increased support from donors, and empowering ADMARC to sell subsidized maize and beans. Additionally, he advocates for a multi-sectoral crisis management committee to develop urgent solutions. Stressing the gravity of the situation, he calls for unity among political leaders, stating that Malawi must act decisively to prevent further economic collapse.

In times of crisis, we need immediate and decisive action to reduce the cost of essential commodities. Here's what must be done:

Suspend Taxes on Essential Goods - Parliament should immediately waive taxes on basic commodities that ordinary citizens rely on and approve direct subsidies. To balance lost revenue, increase taxes on non-essential items.

Ensure Price Reductions - Suppliers must be compelled to lower prices accordingly. A strict price monitoring mechanism should be put in place to ensure tax rebates translate into real price reductions on carefully selected commodities, particularly in urban areas.

Redirect Infrastructure Funds to Food Relief - Suspend funding for infrastructure projects and redirect resources towards distributing flour and beans to the most vulnerable households (the government already has a database for this).

Suspend External Debt Payments - Temporarily halt external debt payments and redirect funds to subsidize essential commodities, utilities, and even Kaunjika (second-hand clothes) prices.

Seek Local and International Assistance - Engage banks, donors, and organizations such as the Bushiri Foundation, WFP, and others to support food distribution efforts.

Empower ADMARC to Sell Subsidized Maize & Beans - Use the funds freed from infrastructure cuts to allow ADMARC to sell subsidized maize and beans in both rural and urban areas. Area Development Committees (ADCs) should be involved in monitoring to prevent vendor exploitation. Rationing measures must be implemented.

Fix Forex Linkages & Commodity Price Escalation - Immediate measures should be taken to stabilize forex reserves and control rising commodity prices (I have already provided strategies on this).

Establish a Multi-Sectoral Crisis Management Committee - A dedicated team must be formed to brainstorm urgent steps to pull Malawi out of this economic crisis.

We are at war against economic hardship, and we must deploy every available solution. This is not the time for political battles. All political parties must set aside their differences and work together to stabilize the country. If our leaders are truly worthy of leading this nation, this is their moment to prove it.

A divided nation will collapse. It is time to act!