Congo-Kinshasa: DRC to Suspend Cobalt Exports for 4 Months

25 February 2025
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Kinshasa, DRC — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has announced a four-month suspension of cobalt exports to regulate supply amid concerns of overproduction in the global market, authorities said Monday.

In a statement, the DRC's Regulatory and Oversight Authority for Strategic Mineral Substances Markets (ARECOMS), a public body under the Ministry of Mines, said that the suspension applies to all mining operations, including industrial, semi-industrial, artisanal, and small-scale production. An evaluation will be conducted after three months to determine whether to modify or lift the suspension.

ARECOMS, established in 2019, oversees the regulation of strategic minerals such as coltan, cobalt, and germanium. It aims to stabilize markets, formalize the artisanal sector, and ensure compliance with international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations.

According to London-based data analytics and consulting company Global Data, the DRC's cobalt production is projected to reach 244 kilotonnes in 2024. The country is the world's largest cobalt producer, supplying over 80 percent of global output.

Cobalt is a critical raw material used in various industries, particularly in the production of rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The DRC's cobalt mining industry is primarily concentrated in the Katanga region, where both industrial and artisanal mining operations are prevalent.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.