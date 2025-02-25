Kenya: All Smiles As Drivers Feted At Shell Autocross Championship

Nairobi — The latest round of the 2025 Shell Autocross Championship delivered thrilling racing action over the weekend.

At the demanding Autocross Plus circuit, Rajveer Thethy and motorsport icon Ian Duncan delivered standout performances.

Forty crews were honoured in a vibrant awards ceremony at the Twisty 2 track in Kiambu County.

Vivo Energy Kenya's Commercial Manager, Mark Senteu, presided over the prize-giving ceremony, recognizing the exceptional skill and precision displayed by drivers on the challenging 5.9 km track.

The event, organized by +254 Motorsport Club, attracted hundreds of spectators, who witnessed intense competition in both the Autocross and Autocross Plus categories.

"I commend all the competitors for their outstanding performances. The level of competition showcases the incredible talent within Kenya's motorsport community," said Mark Senteu.

"At Vivo Energy Kenya, we take pride in supporting the Shell Autocross Championship and walking on the journey of Motorsport to push the limits of performance and inspire an entire generation of drivers in the future," he added.

Fostering the Next Generation of Motorsport Talent

Senteu also lauded the event organizers for their unwavering commitment to prioritizing young drivers, ensuring the future of Kenyan motorsport remains bright, promising, and full of potential.

"The dedication to nurturing young talent is truly commendable. The presence of Kenyan motorsport legends like Ian Duncan, Eric Bengi, and Baldev Chaggar--who not only participated but also mentored these young drivers--is the ultimate definition of youth empowerment," he said.

"Their names will remain in the highest echelons of history for their selfless dedication to the sport. Seeing talented drivers as young as seven years old compete with such passion is a sign that the future of motorsport in Kenya is in safe hands," he stated.

Senteu further acknowledged the significant influence of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Ababu Namwamba, whose leadership played a pivotal role in championing young talent and shaping the landscape of Kenyan motorsport.

He said that his contributions are deeply appreciated and will be remembered in the annals of Kenyan motorsport history.

"We are honoured to have a leader who, during his tenure as CS for Sports, inspired countless young Kenyans to harness their abilities. His 'Talanta Hela' initiative still runs deep in our veins, shaping the next generation of champions. We will continue to walk the path of greatness that you charted."

Fierce Competition Across Categories

Competitors faced dual challenges, tackling both the technical 1.9 km Autocross track and the gruelling 5.9 km Autocross Plus circuit.

· 4WD Turbo Class: Rajveer Thethy dominated, edging out Harpreet Singh and Amaan Ganatra in a fiercely contested race.

· 2WD-T Buggy Class: Veteran champion Ian Duncan secured victory with a time of 0:20:16.400, demonstrating his hallmark precision.

· 4WD Non-Turbo Category: Abid Ganatra claimed top honours, narrowly beating Jose Sardinha in one of the day's most competitive showdowns.

· 2WD Non-Turbo Senior Category: Altaf Ganatra delivered a commanding performance, finishing 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Jose Sardinha.

On the shorter 1.9 km circuit, the competition remained intense:

· Rajveer Thethy continued his winning streak in the 2WD Turbo Class, with Amaan Ganatra and Harpreet Singh Bhogal rounding out the podium.

· Harpreet Singh Bhogal clinched victory in the 2WD-T Buggy Class, pushing Ian Duncan to second place.

· Neel Gohil asserted dominance in the Open Class, while Shabaz Anwar thrilled the crowd with a victory in the Quad Bike Category.

· In the 4WD Non-Turbo Class, Jose Sardinha and Abdi Ganatra battled in what commentators described as a "herculean contest" for supremacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Future Stars Shine in Junior Categories

The championship's commitment to developing young talent was evident in the junior divisions:

· Cadet Junior Buggy Class: Cheche Ababu secured a decisive win ahead of Eann Bengi and Karamveer Rooprai.

· Alpha Junior Class: Sean Njumbi emerged victorious.

· Beta Junior Class: Allan Bengi showcased his rising talent with a well-earned triumph.

+254 Motorsport Chairman Sushil Gohil praised Shell for its unwavering commitment to motorsport development.

"We are witnessing a new era for Kenyan motorsport. Shell believed in this dream from the start and has shown a much-needed passion for the sport, and we are confident that they will continue to propel the sport to new heights," said Gohil.

The championship continues with five more rounds scheduled throughout 2025, culminating in the season finale, where champions across all categories will be crowned.