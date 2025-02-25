Namibia: Natis Pop-Up Centre Opens in Ruacana

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced the opening of a NaTIS pop-up centre in Ruacana.

Located at the Ruacana Town Council, the centre will be open every Monday and Friday, starting February 21st until further notice.

Services offered include motor vehicle registration and licensing, license renewals, deregistration, temporary and special permits, and duplicate MV certificates.

Payments will be accepted via debit or credit card only; no cash payments will be processed. For inquiries, contact the Ruacana office at 065 272 032 or email [email protected].