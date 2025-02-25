Liberia: House Telecom Committee Postpones Hearing After Orange CEO's Apology

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives' Ad Hoc Committee on Telecommunications has postponed its inquiry into persistent network failures in southeastern Liberia after Orange Liberia CEO Jean Marius Yao finally appeared before lawmakers and apologized for his absence from previous sessions.

The committee, chaired by Margibi County District 2 Representative Ivar Jones, is investigating severe connectivity issues that have disrupted daily life and economic activities in the region. Yao, who had twice failed to appear before the committee, faced mounting frustration from lawmakers, prompting them to reject a proxy representative from the company and demand his personal appearance.

On Monday, February 24, Yao addressed the committee, expressing regret for missing prior hearings and presenting documents to justify his absence.

"Honorable Chair, I would like to start by apologizing for not being present at the previous session. In fact, I was out of the country for various reasons," Yao explained. "The evidence is that I was out of the country, and I took the plane. The boarding pass and the receipt for my luggage were sent to you by communication. I have this evidence here. So I sincerely apologize for not being available for this session."

His failure to appear had fueled dissatisfaction among lawmakers, particularly Maryland County District 2 Representative Anthony Williams and Maryland County District 3 Representative Austin Taylor, who have been vocal about the impact of unreliable telecommunications services on their constituents.

House of Representatives' Ad Hoc Committee on Telecommunications

Yao maintained that he had never deliberately ignored legislative invitations, emphasizing that he always attended meetings unless he was abroad. "We have not refused to attend the meeting. I, personally, for sure... administration is a continuity. You're saying for the past eight years, but I've been here for four years," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, any time I was requested to attend, unless I was out of the country, I attended."

He also clarified that while he had not previously appeared before the committee in person, he had been consistently represented. "Before the committee, I don't remember attending. And as I said, if I am in the country, I attend unless I am out of the country. And in fact, the General Secretary used to represent me," he stated.

Adding a personal note, Yao disclosed that his absence was partly due to the passing of his father. "As I said, I was out of the country for various reasons. I lost my father. That's why I was out of the country. The burial hasn't taken place yet," he revealed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following his apology, Representative Taylor filed a motion to forgive Yao, which the committee accepted. However, lawmakers opted to postpone the hearing to Friday, February 28, 2025, to allow more time for reviewing the extensive documents submitted by Orange Liberia.

The investigation extends beyond Orange Liberia, encompassing Lonestar Cell MTN, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), and the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications. Lawmakers are pushing for greater accountability in the sector to prevent further disruptions to communication services in southeastern Liberia.

The Ad Hoc Committee is expected to present its findings to the full House of Representatives within two weeks.