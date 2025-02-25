Liberia: What's in Liberia's New 5-Year Development Plan for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene?

opinion

In Liberia, government funding for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) has been alarmingly low--contributing not more than 5 per cent of the total expenditure--resulting in huge reliance on donor contributions, at least 95 per cent. As a result, in 2022, one in four Liberians lacked access to clean water close to home, eight in ten did not have access to a decent toilet, and at least nine in ten lacked soap and or water to wash their hands at home (UNICEF/WHO JMP 2023).

In 2016, a WASH sector performance assessment report suggested that the Government of Liberia must invest US$201 million per year (2015 estimate) to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.1 (WB, Hotton & Varughese, 2016). The focus is to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.

The annual allocation for the WASH sector, including government and donor funds in 2016 and 2017 was 44.8 million and 42.7 million respectively, or only 22 percent of the required targets. This has had catastrophic effects on citizens' wellbeing. The spread of waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, the COVID 19 pandemic, and limited access to maternal health are just a tip of the iceberg.

In a major shift recently, the Liberian Government launched an ambitious five-year National Development Plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), on January 15, 2025. This plan aims to make human capital development, economic transformation, and good governance the foundational pillars of development from 2025 to 2029, with a budget of $8.3 billion of which the government has committed to fund at 30 per cent, that's 2.5 billion.

Notably, there is $9.9 million specifically earmarked for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene initiatives. Out of this amount, the government has committed to directly contribute $2.97 million, leaving $6.93 million (70 percent) to partners and the private sector to undertake.

Despite the 30-70 funding split, domestic funding for WASH is expected to increase from the current 5 per cent to 30 percent, assuming all conditions remain the same. This is a promising boost in the government's support for WASH over the next five years.

Key AAID WASH Targets

The AAID aims to increase the percentage of people in Liberia with basic handwashing facilities, including soap and water, from the current 5.6 per cent to 10 per cent. Additionally, there is a target to ensure that at least 75 per cent of schools have properly functioning WASH facilities. The plan also seeks to eliminate open defecation practices entirely, while safely managed access to sanitation is set at 50 percent among others.

Public Reactions

Reactions to the AAID's WASH priorities are varied. WaterAid Liberia, a non-profit WASH entity providing clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene in Liberia, has applauded the government for clearly identifying key WASH targets. Chuchu Selma, Country Director of WaterAid Liberia, highlighted the government's plans to establish an integrated WASH Management Information System, increase safely managed water access to 65 per cent, and end open defecation practices, among other goals.

However, it is expressed by WaterAid that the promises written in the AAID must be backed by yearly budgetary allocations, adequate financial expenditures and management to ensure quality and quantity financing and delivery of proper WASH services.

"The Government of Liberia must cut down wasteful spending and redirect some of such funds to the WASH sector; employ people with the right skills set to increase productivity. By also expanding sector interventions through innovative financing options and creating a conducive environment for private sector investment, would further fill the financial gap and increase annual national contribution to the WASH sector" - Chuchu.

For Jebbeh Passaway, 17, the challenges faced by schoolgirls in Liberia due to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions are a pressing concern. These issues are particularly severe in rural areas, where the economic burden is heavy.

"We need better toilets with clean water to manage our periods and stay in school," said Jebbeh, who is also a Menstrual Health Management Champion and an 11th-grade student at Bo High School in Grand Cape Mount. "We can't even afford our own monthly pads. We also want at least a 10 percent reduction in the tax imposed by the government on the importation of menstrual products."

George Yarngo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Liberia National WASH Commission (NWASH), acknowledged the ambitious nature of the AAID but assured that the government is committed to achieving its targets. He mentioned that the commission is drafting a bill to the national legislature, earmarking specific funds, identifying resources, and creating an expenditure and monitoring plan exclusively for WASH. This measure, he described as a hypothetical task.

The civil society community said it would remain engaged, track, and document the implementation of WASH priorities in the AAID. Timothy Kpeh, Executive Director for United Youth, and a senior member of the WASH Civil Society Network of Liberia emphasized the need for the current government to ratify the open defecation-free roadmap for Liberia which failed to happen in the past government, and as well address the funding gaps created due to current shifts in some donor priorities for WASH.

Open defecation is a menace that costs Liberia a lot due to the disease burden it brings. "By March 2025, the government will declare open defecation as a public enemy and will put boots on the ground to ensure we eradicate this practice," said Yarngo in response.

The future

The AAID is a clarion call to action for all Liberians-- government, private sector, Diaspora, international partners, civil society, and communities--to unite in pursuit of our shared goals. Collaboration will be vital in revitalizing critical sectors such as agribusiness, tourism, digital technology, infrastructure, education, and healthcare

On the launch of the plan, President Joseph Boakai, remind all to remain focused and united in purpose, driven by a shared vision of a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Liberia. "Together, we can turn aspirations into achievements, leaving a legacy of progress for future generations," said the president.