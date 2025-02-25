Liberia: VP Koung Advocates for Global Political Renewal At Gcpr Annual Meeting in Brussels

Belgium — His Excellency Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to France, and Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, are representing Liberia at the 3rd Annual Meeting of the Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR) in Brussels, Belgium.

The Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR) is a distinguished global organization committed to fostering political cooperation, upholding ethics in governance, and championing social, environmental, and economic justice. The annual meeting convenes political leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders worldwide to deliberate on pressing global challenges and pathways toward sustainable political renewal.

Addressing a high-level audience of state officials, parliamentarians, international organization representatives, and civil society actors, Vice President Koung conveyed greetings on behalf of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and emphasized Liberia's unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, transparency, and inclusive governance.

"We cannot call for political renewal without trust. Trust is the cornerstone of democracy and good governance. When citizens lose faith in institutions and leaders' ability to address their socio-economic needs, the social contract of governance is severely weakened," Vice President Koung stated.

Highlighting the need for accountable leadership and civic engagement, Vice President Koung underscored the transformative role of technology in governance. He advocated for the empowerment of youth to actively participate in shaping policies, reinforcing the idea that democracy is a continuous effort rather than an inherited system.

"Our call for political renewal must embrace civic technology, which can make government services more accessible and responsive to citizens' needs. Governance must not only serve the people; it must also involve their full participation in policy discussions that provide sustainable solutions to the challenges we face," he added.

Throughout the conference, discussions centered on several key pillars of political renewal, including global peace promotion through diplomacy, ethical governance, equitable economic development, human rights advocacy, and research-driven policymaking. The Vice President reiterated Liberia's commitment to fostering international cooperation in tackling climate change, economic inequality, and security threats.

In concluding his address, Vice President Koung called on global leaders to take decisive actions beyond rhetoric, urging them to implement policies that advance good governance and socio-political renewal.

"As we leave this meeting, let us not simply talk about political renewal--let us embody it. We must take this conversation into parliaments, communities, and digital spaces where the future of governance is being shaped, he urged. Political renewal is not a destination; it is a continuous journey. Today, in this room, that journey must be accelerated."

Liberia's delegation, led by Vice President Koung reaffirmed the country's steadfast dedication to strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring ethical leadership, and advancing Liberia's role as a champion of global political renewal.