Kenya: Nairobi County Cracks Down On Illegal Fiber Lines Amid Kplc Beef

Nairobi — Nairobi City County officials have launched a major crackdown on unauthorized fiber optic cables mounted on power poles along key highways, aiming to disconnect internet cables installed without county approval.

Speaking during the operation that began this on Tuesday on the Argwings Kodhek Road, Nairobi County Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge stated that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) had failed to comply with regulations requiring payment for wayleaves and official authorization to install the cables.

"These fiber lines are illegal. We have given the ISPs ample time to pay for hosting them on these poles, but they have refused. They have neither paid for wayleaves nor sought county approval," Njoroge said.

He further warned ISPs to ensure that all fiber optic installations on county road reserves have the necessary approvals and that wayleave fees are fully paid.

"We need revenue to operate and deliver services. We have engaged Kenya Power (KPLC) over the Sh4.8 billion debt they owe us, but they have refused to pay. We will take all necessary measures to push them to settle their dues."

Njoroge accused KPLC of enabling non-compliant companies to mount fiber optic cables on power lines without county business permits, wayleave approvals, or even authorization from the Communications Authority.

"It is unfortunate that KPLC is helping these companies evade regulations while denying the county its rightful revenue," he added.

The crackdown follows County Secretary Godfrey Akumali on Monday accusing KPLC of refusing to settle its debt while dismissing claims that the Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) owes the power utility Sh3 billion.

The officials argued that beyond failing to settle its debts, KPLC is profiting from public infrastructure without compensating the county.

He pointed out that KPLC leases its power poles and transmission lines to ISPs, allowing them to install fiber optic cables without paying wayleave fees to the county.

"KPLC now hosts optic cables and internet services. Those green and red cables on their poles? That's internet. They are making money, yet they refuse to pay their debt. Who are we supposed to pay ours to?" he said.

The standoff remains unresolved as both sides hold firm on their positions.

This is after Nairobi County officials stormed Stima Plaza, disconnected the company's sewerage system, and dumped waste on its premises, stating that the waste would only be cleared once a payment agreement is reached.

"Let them not play the victim. We've been without power for days because they disconnect us, yet we always pay and resolve issues. But when they owe billions, they refuse to pay or even acknowledge the debt. Let them pay, and we will reconnect their sewer and clean up," Akumali asserted.

The dispute dates back to 2007, when KPLC challenged NCCG's legal authority to impose wayleave fees.

The High Court dismissed KPLC's petition, prompting the company to seek relief from the Court of Appeal.

However, no formal appeal has been filed, effectively stalling payments.

The controversy deepened in June 2023, when KPLC announced plans to introduce Special Utility Poles for internet services.

The county now contends that KPLC is expanding commercial operations while refusing to pay its legally mandated wayleave fees.