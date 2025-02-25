Kenya: Nema Orders City Hall to Clear Garbage At Stima Plaza in Row With Kenya Power

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered the Nairobi County Government to remove its garbage trucks and waste dumped at Stima Plaza in the escalating feud with Kenya Power.

According to NEMA's Environmental Education director Ayub Macharia, the retaliatory measures by City Hall violate environmental laws adding that neighboring residents and businesses have been unfairly affected by the stench.

The situation escalated Monday when Kenya Power, reportedly disconnected power supply in various county governments due to its failure to settle a Sh3.1 billion electricity bill.

In retaliation, the county government disconnected water supply to all Kenya Power offices in Nairobi and blocked their sewer lines.