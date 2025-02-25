Ethiopia: Elevating Youth, Empowering Economy

opinion

The active participation of the youth in nation-building is vital, as they bring a new perspective, innovative ideas, and a passion to drive change. This energy and creativity always inspire them to challenge the status quo and question established norms. As witnessed from Ethiopia's experiences, the active involvement of the youth in civic engagement, community service and advocacy work has had a profound impact on the nation's economic and social endeavors. These areas require active government involvement to yield lasting results. Beyond social and economic engagement, youth also have both positive and negative influences in the political landscape. The more a nation capitalizes on empowering its youth and implements effective youth-centered policies, the more it ensures long-term peace and sustainable development.

Empowering skilled youth plays a crucial role in cementing social cohesion and fostering community development. When young people are actively involved in meaningful work, they are more likely to contribute in their communities, promoting a sense of belonging and commitment to collective progress. This engagement can lead to collaborative projects that address local challenges, ranging from environmental initiatives to social programs aimed at improving education and healthcare.

By instilling a culture of participation and responsibility among youth, the government not only nurtures their personal growth but also strengthens the social fabric of the nation. The skills that young individuals acquire become a catalyst for positive change, creating ripple effects that extend beyond individual success to uplift entire communities.

Recognizing the importance of empowering youth with essential skills, and believing that progress is driven by a skilled workforce, the government is investing in vocational training, education, and mentorship programs. These efforts are already yielding remarkable achievements across the country. The experience of Addis Ababa, in this regard, is a good example. As the city grows, the demand for skilled labor to meet the needs of expanding industries has driven the establishment of better vocational training centers. The City Administration, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is working tirelessly to produce a highly skilled workforce.

Speaking recently at the program organized to graduate young people who attended a skill development training at various fields under the "Bikat Youth on-the-Job Training" program, Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor, Adanech Abiebie said that a country is built through the active participation of its young population. The government, to ensure economic progress, has given special emphasis to develop skilled manpower, she said emphasizing the importance of skills-driven job creation for economic growth.

The City Administration has also generated short and long-term employment for over 70,000 individuals through the corridor development project and other initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, she added.

Seconding the view of Adanech, Labor and Skill Minister Muferiat Kamil said that the government is aggressively working to bring about positive societal change through well structures programs. According to her, this program is not confined only to Addis Ababa. It is also being implemented in 11 cities across the country.

Addis Ababa Labor and Skills Bureau Head at the Rank of Deputy Mayor, Tiratu Beyene, also said that the City Administration is undertaking various activities targeting to ensure the benefit of young people. As part of this effort, joining hands with the World Bank and devising an ambitious program dubbed "Bikat Youth on-the-Job Training," it is striving to benefit over 49 thousand citizens. According to the Head, the program that runs for five years--from 2022 to 2026--aims to provide 'on-the-job training' for 49 thousand young people throughout a city, build their skills and capacities, make themselves ready for jobs; thereby reduce the number of unemployed citizens in the capital. In total, over 100,000 jobs have been created in the last three years through these partnerships.

This initiative underscores the city's commitment to addressing youth unemployment and equipping young individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market. By prioritizing training and workforce development, the program aims to empower a substantial number of young people, enabling them to contribute positively to their communities and the national economy.

According to him, the program funded by the World Bank has already seen tangible success. During the first round, 7,301 youth received essential vocational training, which directly enhanced their employability. Building on this momentum, the second round produced even more promising results, with 13,731 youth trained and graduated. Under the past two rounds of training programs, over 20,000 citizens have secured permanent positions.

These achievements, as to him, reflect not only the effectiveness of the programs but also the collaborative efforts between the city administration and international partners like the World Bank as the government cannot address and realize employment challenge merely by itself. By continuing to invest in the skills and potential of Ethiopian youth, the government is laying the foundation for sustainable development and a more prosperous future for all.

As industries advance and technology-driven production becomes more prevalent, the demand for skilled workers continues to rise across all sectors. Therefore, the government's focus is not only on creating job opportunities for individual trainees but also on enhancing the overall productivity and competitiveness of the economy.

The government is increasingly recognizing the importance of deploying youth with skills, believing that effective work should be driven by expertise and capability. By investing in vocational training, educational initiatives, and mentorship programs, the government aims to equip young people with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. This focus on skills not only boosts individual's employability but also enhances the overall productivity and competitiveness of the economy. As industries become more specialized and technology-driven, the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, making it essential for young people to possess relevant qualifications that align with the needs of the labor market.

Moreover, the participation of youth in various sectors--education, technology, arts, and entrepreneurship--helps to cultivate a vibrant and diverse society. Their contributions can lead to the development of innovative solutions to pressing global challenges, such as climate change and inequality among others. When young individuals are encouraged to participate actively, it strengthens social cohesion and builds resilient communities that can adapt and thrive in the face of change. Therefore, recognizing the potential of youth and facilitating their engagement is essential for any nation aspiring to build a prosperous and sustainable future.

Furthermore, the deployment of skilled youth can lead to sustainable economic development and social progress. By channeling the talents and potential of young people into critical sectors such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy, the government fosters an environment that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship. This approach not only helps to address unemployment challenges but also encourages youth to contribute positively to their communities, fostering a sense of responsibility and pride.

Moreover, when young individuals see their skills being utilized and valued, it reinforces the belief that their participations and contributions are critical to the nation's advancement. Ultimately, by focusing on skill development and strategic deployment, the government can harness the potential of youth as key drivers of growth and societal well-being, paving the way for a brighter future for all.