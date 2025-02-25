Ethiopia: Advocating for Equitable, Fair Utilization of the Nile

Ethiopia has consistently advocated for regional dialogue and institutional mechanisms to ensure the sustainable and fair use of the Nile waters. The country remains resolute in its commitment to fostering a cooperative spirit among Nile Basin nations through dialogue, technical engagement, and joint development initiatives.

In spite of the firm resistance from downstream nations, Ethiopia has long championed equitable utilization of the Nile waters through legal frameworks that ensure fair access and benefit-sharing among all riparian states. The signing and ratification of the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) which Ethiopia strongly advocated for mark a significant step toward institutionalizing cooperation and fostering mutual trust.

The country has also reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fostering fair and equitable utilization of the Nile waters, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among riparian nations to ensure sustainable development across the region.

The recent visit by water ministers from Nile Basin countries to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), along with their participation in the extraordinary Nile Council of Ministers' meeting in Addis Ababa, highlighted Ethiopia's dedication to transparency, collaboration and shared prosperity.

The visit, which included ministers from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, along with diplomats and journalists, provided an opportunity to observe firsthand the progress and significance of GERD. Ethiopia's Water and Energy Minister, Habtamu Itefa, and GERD Project Manager, Engineer Kifle Horo, briefed the delegates on the dam's transformative potential in ensuring water security, energy sufficiency, and climate resilience.

GERD, the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, stands as a testament to Ethiopia's commitment to regional development.

Speaking at the Nile Day 2025 celebration, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie underscored the dam's role in promoting sustainable growth among Nile riparian countries. He emphasized that GERD is not merely an Ethiopian asset but a collective milestone demonstrating how innovation and cooperation can drive a prosperous and climate-resilient future.

"GERD demonstrates how innovation and the quest for development unite riparian countries in search of a prosperous and climate-resilient future. It is a source of inspiration for our collective pursuit towards sustainable development," President Taye remarked. He further noted that the project mitigates the adverse effects of climate change by regulating water flow, reducing flood risks and ensuring a consistent water supply for agriculture and domestic use.

President Taye emphasized that Ethiopia remains committed to inclusive decision-making processes that reflect the interests of all riparian states. "This gathering will enable us to meet the aspirations of our people and address the mounting challenges threatening our collective endeavors," he stated.

He urged development partners to support investments in data sharing, capacity-building programs and research institutions to provide evidence-based solutions for climate adaptation and equitable water resource management.

Beyond its hydrological significance, GERD is a major contributor to clean and renewable energy generation. With its vast capacity, the dam will drive industrialization and expand electricity access across the region, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with global efforts to combat climate change while addressing Africa's growing energy demand.

During the extraordinary Nile Council of Ministers' meeting, Minister Habtamu Itefa reaffirmed Ethiopia's unwavering position in advocating for a fair and just water-sharing mechanism. He stressed that cooperation among Nile Basin countries is not optional but necessary to achieve sustainable development and resilience against climate challenges.

"No part of the Nile Basin is immune from the diverse effects of climate change. It is, therefore, essential that all the basin countries and the international community take steps to build climate resilience and protect our shared natural resources," he stated.

The CFA, now in effect, has led to the establishment of the Nile Basin Commission, a platform for addressing technical and institutional challenges related to water resource management. Ethiopia has urged all Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) member states to ratify the agreement to fully operationalize the commission and advance collective water governance.

NBI Executive Director Florence Grace Adongo commended Ethiopia's efforts in spearheading cooperative initiatives. She emphasized that strengthening regional collaboration is imperative in overcoming barriers to economic growth and ensuring the equitable utilization of shared water resources.

With the Nile Basin's population projected to exceed one billion by 2050, water security and energy access remain critical concerns. Minister Habtamu highlighted that Ethiopia's investment in GERD aligns with the region's need for sustainable and affordable energy.

"This dam has been built by all Ethiopians, using our own resources and knowledge, for the sole purpose of power generation. We believe GERD will serve as an example for our brotherly countries to harness their own potential and develop their resources sustainably," he said.

Access to reliable electricity is essential for industrialization, economic growth, and improved livelihoods. Ethiopia has positioned itself as a regional energy hub, exporting electricity to neighboring countries and fostering economic interdependence. The expansion of clean energy infrastructure, such as GERD, reduces reliance on expensive and environmentally harmful fossil fuels, contributing to the continent's sustainable energy transition.

Recognizing the escalating challenges posed by climate change, including prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and devastating floods, Ethiopia has called for enhanced cooperation and investment in climate-resilient infrastructure.

The extraordinary Nile Council of Ministers' meeting and the Nile Day celebrations in Addis Ababa served as vital platforms for reaffirming this commitment. Ethiopia's leadership in advocating for the full implementation of the CFA and the establishment of a permanent Nile River organization reflects its vision for an inclusive and equitable water governance framework.

As Minister Habtamu aptly summarized, "Genuine cooperation, enhanced by legal institutional mechanisms, is needed to achieve better climate resilience and shared prosperity. Ethiopia remains steadfast in its efforts to foster fair and equitable utilization of the Nile waters for the benefit of all."

With GERD standing as a beacon of regional cooperation, Ethiopia continues to demonstrate that sustainable development, energy security and climate resilience are achievable through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to equity.