Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was also attended by Director of the General Intelligence Service, Mr. Hassan Rashad. Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi emphasized the crucial importance of maintaining Iraq's security and stability, confirming Egypt's preparedness to employ all necessary capabilities to support development efforts and achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people. The Head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement expressed his appreciation for the historical relations the two countries and their peoples share, underscoring Egypt's leading role in safeguarding security and stability in the region as well as the interests of its peoples. He also commended Egypt's persistent support to Iraq across various areas.

The meeting focused on regional developments and their ramifications. There was an agreement on the urgent need for the full, phased implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, along with the exchange of hostages and detainees, and providing access for humanitarian aid and relief into the sector. The two sides also confirmed the necessity to initiate the early recovery process and reconstruction in the sector, without displacing the Palestinian people. They dismissed any proposals of displacement of the Palestinians to prevent the liquidation of the Palestinian issue and avoid any threats to the national security of countries in the region. The two sides also stressed the crucial importance of establishing an independent Palestinian State, along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the sole guarantee for securing lasting peace in the region.

The talks focused on developments in Syria, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two sides stressed the imperative of launching an inclusive political process embracing the entire spectrum of the Syrian people, culminating in the adoption of a constitution and holding of elections. They also reiterated the urgency to end the occupation of Syrian territories. Moreover, they agreed on the necessity to restore stability in the region, while avoiding escalation and the outbreak of a regional conflict, that would severely impact all nations in the region and their peoples.