Egypt: Health Min. Inaugurates 1st Interventional Radiology Conference

Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, inaugurated the first scientific conference of the Egyptian Society for Treatment by Interventional Radiology (ESTIR), highlighting the field's significant role in modern diagnostics and treatment.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted interventional radiology as a major advancement, providing precise, less invasive alternatives to surgery. He noted its role in treating tumors, vascular diseases, and gastrointestinal, liver, and kidney disorders, reducing complications and speeding recovery.

The minister stressed that advancements in interventional radiology reflect substantial scientific and technological investments that have enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic accuracy.

At the end of his speech, Abdel Ghaffar expressed his appreciation to the organizing committee, stressing that these scientific meetings represent a positive reflection on the development of medical services and enhancing the quality of health care provided to citizens.

SIS