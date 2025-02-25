Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Head of Iraqi National Wisdom Movement

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today, February 25, 2025, Mr. Ammar Al-Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Mr. Hassan Rashad, head of the General Intelligence Service.

Spokesperson for the Presidency stated that the President stressed during the meeting the importance of preserving the security and stability of brotherly Iraq, pointing out Egypt's readiness to harness all necessary capabilities to support development efforts and achieve the aspirations of the Iraqi people. For his part, Mr. Ammar Al-Hakim expressed his appreciation for the historical relations between the two countries and peoples, highlighting the pioneering role played by Egypt in preserving the security and stability of the region and the interests of its peoples. Moreover, he appreciated Egypt's continued support for Iraq in various fields.

