Egypt: El-Sisi Receives Speaker of the Cypriot Parliament

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today, February 25, 2025, Ms. Anita Demetriou, speaker of the Cypriot House of Representatives, in the presence of Counselor Dr. Hanafy Gebaly, speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Cypriot Ambassador to Cairo. The spokesman for the Presidency stated that the President stressed the depth and strength of relations between the two countries and peoples.

The president also Egypt's keenness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, especially in the fields of energy, trade and investment, in addition to effective political coordination between the two countries. In addition to that, the president highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation as a fundamental pillar for strengthening bilateral relations and understanding between the two countries and their peoples.

SIS