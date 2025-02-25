Malawi: Old Mutual Prepares for 9th Annual Mathematics Olympiad Prize Presentation

Old Mutual Malawi Limited has announced the upcoming prize presentation ceremony for the 2024/25 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad, scheduled for 3rd March 2025 at Mzuzu University campus. This event marks the ninth edition of the competition, which aims to recognize and reward top-performing students in mathematics from across the nation.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Old Mutual's Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, expressed enthusiasm as the 2024/25 season concludes, highlighting the company's investment of MK34 million in the initiative. She emphasized Old Mutual's dedication to promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Malawi, noting that the Olympiad serves as a flagship program to nurture young mathematical talent essential for the financial services sector.

"We are excited that finally, we will be presenting prizes to top-performing students in the competition. The Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is our flagship sponsorship, demonstrating our commitment to advancing STEM subjects in Malawi--a vital area for nurturing young minds needed in the financial services sector," Chatsika stated.

Chatsika further underscored the importance of mathematics as a foundational subject critical to the nation's development. Despite recent curriculum adjustments to align with industry needs, mathematics remains central, fostering critical thinking, innovation, and leadership among students.

"This subject empowers students with problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and creativity, all of which are essential in the development of our nation," she added.

The Mathematics Olympiad, a collaborative effort between Old Mutual and Mzuzu University's Department of Mathematics and Statistics, challenges senior-level secondary students nationwide to enhance their problem-solving abilities. Since its revival in 2015, the competition has seen significant growth, with participation increasing from 100 students in its early years to over 300 in recent editions. Notably, the Olympiad has also encouraged female students to excel in mathematics, leading to the introduction of a Best Female Student award in 2022 to further motivate participation.

In previous years, the competition has produced outstanding talent. For instance, in 2023, Dedza Secondary School's Don Chikopa was recognized as the Best Mathematics Student, while in 2024, Lunzu Secondary School's Martin Master clinched the top position. These achievements underscore the Olympiad's role in identifying and nurturing mathematical prowess among Malawian youth.

Old Mutual's commitment extends beyond national borders. The company has previously sponsored Malawian teams to participate in the Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO), where students have showcased their skills on a continental stage, bringing home accolades such as bronze medals.

As the 2024/25 season culminates, anticipation builds for the prize presentation ceremony, which will honor the dedication and excellence of Malawi's young mathematicians. Old Mutual and Mzuzu University remain steadfast in their mission to foster a culture of mathematical excellence, recognizing its pivotal role in the nation's socio-economic development.