Namibia: Iata Seeks Nominations for Diversity and Inclusion Awards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has opened nominations for its sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

The awards recognize individuals and organizations making significant strides in promoting diversity and inclusion within the aviation industry.

Among the categories is the "Inspirational Role Model" award, which honors a woman in a senior aviation position who has made a substantial global impact on diversity and inclusion.

The High Flyer Award recognises a female aviation professional under the age of 40 who has demonstrated leadership through concrete action in favour of diversity and inclusion, making a positive impact on the industry.

The Diversity and Inclusion Team Award recognises an airline that has achieved measurable positive change in diversity and inclusion. This category is open to all the IATA member airlines.

IATA noted that each winner will receive USD 25,000 paid to the awardee or their nominated charity for diversity and inclusion activities, made possible by sponsorship from Qatar Airways.

An independent judging panel composed of the 2024 winners of the Awards, chaired by Karen Walker, Air Transport World's Editor in Chief will review the nominations to select the winners.

The panel consists of Kendra Kincade, Chief Executive and Founder of Elevate Foundation, Mafunase Ngosa Malenga, Founder and Managing Director of the Southern Africa Institute of Aviation Science and Technology, and Jade Fisher-Ryner, Inclusion and Diversity Advisor at British Airways.

Winners will be announced at the IATA's 81st Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Delhi, India on 2 June.