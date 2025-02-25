Namibia: Dams Receive Welcome Boost From Recent Rains - Namwater

25 February 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Key dams across the country have seen significant increases in water levels thanks to recent rainfall, bringing relief to several regions and boosting the country's water security, NamWater indicated in its latest dam bulletin, on Monday.

According to NamWater, the Omatako Dam, a vital component of the central area's integrated water supply system, experienced the most substantial increase, rising by 2.524 million cubic meters (Mm³) and reaching 24.8% of its full capacity. This significant boost is welcome news for the region, which relies heavily on this dam.

Further positive inflows were recorded at Friedenau Dam, which saw a 0.014 Mm³ increase, bringing its storage level to 46.8%. The Otjivero Main and Silt Dams also benefited from the rains, with inflows of 0.116 Mm³ and 0.153 Mm³ respectively, improving water availability in the Gobabis area.

In the south, Namibia's largest dam, Neckartal, continued to receive good inflows, increasing by 0.728 Mm³ and reaching 81.2% capacity. Naute Dam, another key water source in the south, also saw a substantial rise of 1.484 Mm³, bringing its level to 33.7% of full capacity.

"These positive developments signal improved water security for various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and domestic consumption. However, NamWater continues to encourage responsible water use and conservation efforts to sustain resources for the long term," the water utility concluded.

