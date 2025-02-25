Kenya: Luke Who's Back! Tusker Re-Sign Former Player Namanda From Ingwe

25 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Tusker have re-signed former winger Luke Namanda from AFC Leopards.

Namanda joined Ingwe at the beginning of last season, having spent two years at Rwandese top side Musanze, who he joined in 2021 from the Brewers.

The 32-year-old lifted the FKF Premier League with Tusker in 2020 before his departure to Rwanda.

Before joining Ingwe in 2023, Tusker were reportedly eyeing his signature before the felines ultimately won the battle.

The Ingotse High School alumnus has also played for West Kenya Sugar FC, Elburgon, Timsales FC, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar.

https://x.com/tusker_fc/status/1894329224242090262

He is the second arrival at Ruaraka Grounds after Ugandan midfielder Dennis Iguma, with reports further linking the brewers to Nzoia Sugar's Ian Simiyu.

Tusker currently sit second on the log with 39 points, two behind leaders Kenya Police and three more than third-placed Gor Mahia.

They face Shabana in a mid-week league encounter on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.