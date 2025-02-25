Nigeria: 2027 - Okorocha's Mentees Back Tinubu, Demand Kanu's Release

Abuja — Members and facilitators of the Rochas Political Institute for Emerging Leaders have voiced strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for re-election in the 2027 elections.

Briefing journalists after their inaugural general assembly, representatives reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a smooth transition between the current and next terms.

Peter Muoghara Ebubedike, representing the students, alongside facilitators including Hon Uba and John Onyebuchi, called on citizens to support Tinubu's re-election, reflecting a unified stance.

Addressing security challenges in the South East, the institute emphasised the need for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that his freedom would foster lasting peace and progress in the region. This appeal aligns with broader discussions on stability and reconciliation in Nigeria, particularly in the South East.

Members acknowledged the administration's efforts in regional development, praising the establishment of the South East Development Commission and expressing optimism for significant infrastructural improvements.

However, the group raised concerns about the underrepresentation of South Easterners in key political positions. They noted that while some states in other regions have multiple substantive ministers, the South East lacks adequate representation, calling for more inclusive appointments.

Finally, the institute expressed gratitude to Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha for creating a platform that empowers South East youth as future leaders, highlighting his contributions to education and human capital development.

Muoghara stated, "We pass a vote of implicit confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pledge our unwavering support for his second term bid.

"Having reviewed the security situation in the South East and Nigeria as a whole, we conclude that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will bring lasting peace and progress to our region and the country.

"We appreciate the significant strides made by the Tinubu administration in regional development.

"We decry the absence of South Easterners in key political positions.

"Posterity will remember Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha for his leadership in free education and human capital development."