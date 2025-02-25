Nigeria: Driver Kills 12-Year-Old in Lagos - Hundeyin

25 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

A driver, who is yet to be identified, crushed to death a 12-year-old student and injured her 15-year-old sister while speeding on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Monday at 3:35 p. m. at Ogundare Bus-Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The image maker said that the driver hit the siblings on their way home from school.

"A driver, who is yet to be identified, while plying the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane on speed hit two female pedestrians, who are siblings aged 12 and 15, on their way back from school.

"The victims sustained serious degrees of injuries and were taken to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment.

"The 12-year-old passed on while receiving treatment, while the other girl was later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for further treatment," Hundeyin said.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, commiserates with the victims' family and assures them of speedy and conclusive investigation.

"A speedy detailed and conclusive investigation has since started.

"The CP calls on road users, particularly motorists, to strictly comply with traffic rules/laws, speed limits and safe driving practices.

"He said the CP was confident that the command would get to the root of the matter and ensure justice.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.