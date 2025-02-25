Nigeria: Driver Kills 12-Year-Old in Lagos - Hundeyin

A driver, who is yet to be identified, crushed to death a 12-year-old student and injured her 15-year-old sister while speeding on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Monday at 3:35 p. m. at Ogundare Bus-Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The image maker said that the driver hit the siblings on their way home from school.

"A driver, who is yet to be identified, while plying the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane on speed hit two female pedestrians, who are siblings aged 12 and 15, on their way back from school.

"The victims sustained serious degrees of injuries and were taken to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment.

"The 12-year-old passed on while receiving treatment, while the other girl was later transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for further treatment," Hundeyin said.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Moshood Jimoh, commiserates with the victims' family and assures them of speedy and conclusive investigation.

"A speedy detailed and conclusive investigation has since started.

"The CP calls on road users, particularly motorists, to strictly comply with traffic rules/laws, speed limits and safe driving practices.

"He said the CP was confident that the command would get to the root of the matter and ensure justice.