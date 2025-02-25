Nigeria: Police Arrest Female Suspect in Connection With Debit Card Swapping in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has apprehended a suspect, Blessing Oleru, 35, alleged to have specialised in swapping Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards owned by others.

Oleru, a member of a larger debit card fraud syndicate, was arrested following a police manhunt.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the command's spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that Oleru had defrauded a male victim of N523,600 before her arrest.

According to Iringe-Koko, the victim had reported the incident to the Olu Obasanjo Police Station after Oleru allegedly swapped his debit card while he attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM.

"The victim attempted to withdraw cash from an ATM, but the machine malfunctioned.

"Oleru, who was standing nearby pretending to carry out a transaction, offered to assist but instead swapped the victims' debit card," Iringe-Koko explained.

She said that the victim left the ATM without realising what had occurred and subsequently began receiving debit alerts amounting to N523,600.

After the matter was reported, Iringe-Koko stated that the police launched an investigation, which led to Oleru's arrest on Feb. 5.

"During interrogation, Oleru confessed to the crime.

"Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the debit card swapping syndicate who are still at large," she added.

The police spokesperson further revealed that officers recovered a Moniepoint Point of Sale (POS) machine from the suspect.

"This arrest underscores the Rivers State Police Command's commitment to combating financial crimes and ensuring the protection of citizens at all times," Iringe-Koko concluded.