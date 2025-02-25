Nigeria: Letter to My Grandfather - Shagari At 100

opinion

Dear Mallam,

Seven years have passed since you left us. If you were here, we would be celebrating your 100th birthday today. I only hope our prayers have reached you, unwavering and sincere.

Heaven must feel more complete now that Hajiya Hafsi, Hajiya Dawayya, and even Justice Usman Argungu have joined you. Meanwhile, Hajiya Sutura remains here, carrying the weight of loneliness since your departure.

There is much to share about family, Nigeria, and the world you left behind. Muhammadu Buhari has completed his eight-year tenure, yet the promise to immortalize you remains unfulfilled. Did he forget, or did he choose not to? That, I cannot say. But it leaves me wondering who will? It wouldn't have been difficult; after all, he honored MKO Abiola, just as you once honored Chief Awolowo in 1981. He even completed a mausoleum for Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Perhaps he saw it as a gesture of balance, much like you did. But will that same courtesy ever be returned?

Ironically, Buhari's government faced the same accusations he once leveled against yours, and even more, despite his proclaimed fight against corruption. Like you, he has retired to his hometown, Daura. We can only hope that, like you, he will write a book one day, sharing his own story. Perhaps offering us a chance to learn.

Speaking of books, General Babangida recently published his memoir a controversial one, just like the man himself. The launch was a gathering of Nigeria's political elite, including President Tinubu, a man once at odds with him. Yet, as always, politicians remain united when the people are divided. Buhari was absent, but his representative attended, fueling speculation. Babangida admitted that the coup against you faced no resistance from the British until the failed abduction of Umaru Dikko.

To his credit, he cleared you and Alex Ekwueme of corruption, even stating that under Gowon, only you and Ali Shettima Munguno were found clean. He also confessed that annulling June 12 was a mistake, shifting some blame onto Abacha. But his revelations did not sit well with Abacha's family and supporters. It is a strange twist of fate, Abiola was your ally in NPN, left your side to align with his soldier friends, only for them to abandon him in the end. The world truly works in mysterious ways.

Politically, you might be surprised to know that Bola Tinubu won the 2023 election--not because he is incapable, but because he ran a Muslim-Muslim ticket, much like Abiola and Kingibe in 1993. His "Renewed Hope '23" mirrors MKO's "Hope '93." While the ticket hasn't built more mosques or reduced the number of churches, both Muslims and Christians are feeling the weight of his reforms. Nigerians are more patient now--unlike in the past when they celebrated coups. We can only hope their patience is rewarded.

Interestingly, Tinubu has followed in some of your footsteps. He has established a University of Technology, adding to the seven you founded. This reminds me of the time when it was proposed that one of them be named after you, which turned into a saga because the alumni rejected the idea. Now, they are wondering why leaders are naming institutions after themselves. He is also targeting 100,000 homes, a goal reminiscent of your 400,000-housing plan in 1979.

However, despite his efforts, security remains a challenge. His National Security Adviser, your son, Nuhu Ribadu, has taken charge, yet many Nigerians still believe in the fallacy of Fulani connivance. Every criminal and bandit terrorizing northern Nigeria is now seen as part of a Fulani conspiracy. But I don't understand what kind of Fulani does not spare their own?

On a personal note, your old house in Sokoto was lost to fire, along with many cherished memories. But Governor Ahmed Aliyu acted swiftly, ensuring its renovation. He has shown great care for your family and your legacy. Yet, like Obasanjo and Babangida before us, we want to do more, perhaps a library in your honor. But will it receive the support it deserves? Many of your old friends are still here. We can only hope they will see the need to preserve your legacy for generations to come.

May Allah grant you eternal peace. Yours sincerely, Dantayi.

*Bello Bala Shagari, writes for Abuja. [email protected]