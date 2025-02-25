Kenya: MSEA, SNV Roll Out Forums to Empower Msmes in Kenya

Nairobi — The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA), in partnership with SNV, has launched a series of forums to educate entrepreneurs on business policies and available support services, aiming to strengthen the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

The forums, held in Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, and Kisumu, brought together over 400 MSMEs--including youth, women, and persons with disabilities--alongside key stakeholders from government agencies, financial institutions, and private sector organizations. Discussions focused on critical policies affecting small businesses and available growth opportunities.

MSEA's Director of Infrastructure Development and Innovation, Edward Karani, emphasized the importance of business formalization and capacity-building programs such as SME Loop, a partnership with GIZ, to drive business expansion.

"We are committed to creating an enabling environment for MSMEs by providing workspaces through Juakali Worksites and Constituency Industrial Development Centers (CIDCs) while also implementing projects like NYOTA and Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) to accelerate business growth," Karani stated.

SNV's Nduta Ndirangu and Dr. David Ojwang reiterated the organization's dedication to strengthening MSMEs in the Agri-Food, Energy, and Water sectors.

They highlighted the Investing in Young Businesses in Africa (IYBA) Seed Program, which enhances enterprise resilience by improving access to financial and non-financial support services.

"The IYBA Seed Program equips youth and women-led businesses with the tools needed for long-term success, driving economic transformation," Ndirangu noted.

In Uasin Gishu, Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea officially opened the forum, commending MSEA and SNV for their commitment to MSME growth.

Accompanied by CECM for Trade, Industrialization, and Investment, Martha Cheruto, Kapkea reaffirmed the county's dedication to fostering a conducive business environment through policy-driven initiatives and strategic partnerships.

MSEA and SNV reiterated their commitment to strengthening Kenya's MSME ecosystem through expertise and strategic collaborations to maximize impact.