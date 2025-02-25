Mozambique: Insurgents Pushed Out of Macomia Coast Move West and South

24 February 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

At the end of last year a push of Rwandan and Mozambican soldiers pushed many insurgents out of areas they controlled near Mucojo on the coast of Macomia district. Insurgents remain in the areas and are reported to by buying food from local people. But many insurgents moved north along the coast and then west along the heavily forested Messalo River. They moved into Mocimboa da Praia, Muidumbe, and western Macomia districts. The same or a different group was active in Meluco and Montepuez districts. There are over 2000 Rwandan troops in Mozambique.

Another group also gone along the Messalo River until Chai, on the N380 road. There was an attack on Chai and there N380 last week and a confrontation Rwandan troops based nearby on 12 February. Insurgents then went south passing Macomia town, and into Quissanga district where they attacked an army base in Bilibiza in the centre of the district on Thursday 20 February. There was no response from government forces. Public officials have again fled Quissanga district.

Insurgents control the N380 road north and south of Macomia town, which is now isolated. There have been attacks on the road. (Focus, AIM, MozTimes)

