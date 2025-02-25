Uganda: Elma Kapel - Former Miss Tourism Eyes Northern Youth MP Seat

Miss Tourism Uganda 2017, Elma Challa Kapel, has declared her intention to run for the Youth Member of Parliament seat for the Northern region in the upcoming general elections.

She will be contesting under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

Ms Kapel, 27, believes that her experience in beauty pageantry has provided her with the competitive spirit and leadership qualities necessary to excel in the political arena.

For her, the journey from beauty queen to politician has been a natural progression.

"The beauty contests of my youth instilled a competitive spirit in me. After serving my tenure as Miss Tourism Uganda, I developed essential skills that I believe are crucial for political achievement. I am confident that the time to serve on a higher pedestal is now," she said.

Ms Kapel's tenure as Miss Tourism Uganda also allowed her to engage with influential political figures, including former Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.

"I had the privilege of planting trees with Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, marking the launch of the 'Go Green Karamoja' project. She told me that I possessed the qualities of a good leader and could potentially serve in a higher capacity in the future," Kapel recalled.

A self-described dynamic leader, youth advocate, and champion for economic empowerment, Kapel is committed to driving tangible change.

"Having a strong background in community development, entrepreneurship, tourism, and governance, I have dedicated my career to amplifying the voices of young people and creating sustainable opportunities for them in Uganda," she said.

Kapel emphasized her commitment to action-driven leadership, stating, "I am not a politician of empty promises but a leader defined by adaptability, energy, and a commitment to turning ideas into meaningful results.

"With my robust international and local networks, I am well-positioned to bridge gaps and create valuable opportunities for the youth across Northern Uganda."

Born in Kotido District, Kapel hails from a richly diverse background, with her father from Nakapelimoru in and her mother from Nakapiripirit, both in the Karamoja region.

Having grown up in one of Uganda's least developed areas, she understands the challenges facing youth in Northern Uganda.

Ms Kapel is a student of a MSc in Global Logistics, Operations, and Supply Chain Management at the Northumbria University, UK.

She holds a First-Class degree in Global Business Management from University of Northampton, UK, and a bachelor's degree in Media and Drama from Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK.

The former Buddo SS student has long been an advocate for youth empowerment through various platforms, focusing on education, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation.

Her leadership journey began at 19, when she served as the national tourism ambassador during her reign as Miss Tourism Uganda 2017-2018.

She promoted Uganda's cultural heritage and tourism sector both locally and internationally.

Kapel also represented Uganda as the country representative for the Ateker International Development Organisation (AIDO), advocating for cultural preservation and community development among the Ateker diaspora.

Additionally, Kapel worked as a Program Officer for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where she contributed to immigration and governance projects focused on youth inclusion in economic development.

As a candidate for the Youth MP seat for Northern Uganda, Kapel is committed to advocating for policies that will empower young people in the region.

"My primary focus will be youth employment and entrepreneurship. I aim to promote innovation and skill development to create sustainable job opportunities for young people," she explained.

Kapel also plans to advocate for improved access to quality education and vocational training, as well as increased civic engagement and leadership.

She is particularly interested in leveraging Uganda's rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth through tourism and cultural development.