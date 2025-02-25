Uganda: Ibanda Residents Decry Police Bond Extortion

Residents of Ibanda District have raised concerns over alleged police extortion when securing bond, accusing officers of demanding payments ranging from Shs 50,000 to Shs 100,000 before releasing suspects.

The issue was highlighted during a recent community baraza in Kayenje Ward, Nyamirima, and Bufunda wards, where multiple residents voiced their frustration.

Speaking during the meeting, some residents lamented that despite repeated complaints, the practice persists. "We are tired of paying for what should be free. Our leaders must act," one resident said.

Bufunda Division Chairperson Benon Kaimutsya acknowledged the widespread complaints, noting that the issue extends beyond Bufunda. However, he urged residents to report before giving money to the police. "It is better to speak up before paying rather than complaining afterward. That way, authorities can intervene in time," he advised.

ASP Duncan Kansime, the Officer-in-Charge of Ibanda Central Police Station, denied receiving any formal complaints regarding extortion by officers. "We have not received any official reports about this. If residents want us to act, they must provide evidence to hold the guilty officers accountable," he stated.

Ibanda Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Mbetegyereize condemned the alleged extortion, warning that such actions undermine public trust and service delivery. "Extortion is a disservice to the people. Law enforcement must serve with integrity, not take advantage of those in need," he emphasised.

Under Ugandan law, police bonds are free, and suspects must either be released or charged in court within 48 hours. Authorities are urging residents to report cases of extortion immediately to ensure accountability and uphold justice.