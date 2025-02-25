Uganda Grapples With Extreme Heat As Meteorologists Warn of Prolonged Temperatures

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist until March, with temperatures in some areas surpassing 35°C.

The unusual heat has raised concerns among citizens, farmers, and health experts, with many describing it as unbearable.

"We have never felt heat like this before. It's becoming unbearable," said Grace Nambi, a resident of Kampala.

"Even at night, the temperatures remain high, making it difficult to sleep."

As of 2pm today, temperatures in major cities remained alarmingly high. Kampala recorded 37°C, Jinja 38°C, Gulu 37°C, Mbale 37°C, and Soroti 38°C.

Other regions were also experiencing extreme heat, with Mbarara at 32°C, Fort Portal at 32°C, Hoima at 33°C, and Lira at 37°C.

The heatwave is not limited to Uganda, as regional cities are also grappling with soaring temperatures.

Kigali (Rwanda) recorded 31°C, Dodoma (Tanzania) 33°C, and Kinshasa (DR Congo 30°C, while Nairobi, Kenya, was the 'coldest' at 29°C,

Juba is experiencing extreme conditions, with temperatures reaching 42°C, forcing authorities to close schools after reports of students collapsing due to the heat.

Meteorologists attribute the extreme temperatures to climate variability, deforestation, and urbanization.

"We are witnessing a clear indication of the global warming crisis," said Abubakar Kalema, a principal meteorologist.

"The rising temperatures are linked to changes in weather patterns, and we expect the heat to extend into March."

Farmers are already feeling the impact, with crops wilting under the prolonged heat and delayed rains.

"Our crops are drying up, and if this continues, we are going to face food shortages," said John Mugisha, a farmer in Rakai District.

Hospitals have reported an increase in heat-related illnesses, including dehydration and heat stroke.

"We have recorded more cases of patients experiencing dizziness, headaches, and extreme fatigue," said Dr. Sarah Kintu, a physician at Mulago Hospital.

"The elderly and children are the most affected."

Environmental activists are urging the government to act swiftly.

"We need to plant more trees, promote sustainable land use, and invest in climate adaptation measures," said Brian Okello, an environmentalist.

"If we don't act now, the situation will only worsen."

In the meantime, Ugandans are trying to cope with the intense heat.

"I always carry water with me and try to stay indoors during the hottest hours," said Janet Tumusiime, a shopkeeper in Jinja.

As the heatwave persists, concerns are growing over whether this is a temporary anomaly or a sign of worsening climate conditions.

Experts stress the need for urgent climate interventions, including afforestation and conservation efforts, to safeguard future generations.

"Climate change is real, and its effects are being felt," Kalema warned.