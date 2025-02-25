Uganda: Good Samaritan Donates to Struggling School in Bukomansimbi

Kawoko-Kyaziiza Church of Uganda Primary School, a government-aided institution in Bukomansimbi District, has been grappling with severe challenges, including inadequate classrooms and poor sanitation facilities.

However, hope has emerged after well-wisher Hamiddu Sseremba stepped in with a donation to support the school.

The school, which operates under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program, has been struggling with overcrowding, forcing pupils to share classrooms, which negatively impacts their learning experience.

Paul Ssegawa, the deputy headteacher, noted that the school's poor infrastructure has made teaching and learning extremely difficult.

"You may find that Primary Four is taking a mathematics lesson while Primary Five is studying science at the same time. This affects pupils because the teachers' voices overlap, causing confusion," he said.

In addition to the shortage of classrooms, Ssegawa highlighted the dire sanitation situation, revealing that both boys and girls share a single pit latrine, posing serious health and safety risks.

Recently, the community took matters into their own hands by constructing a temporary classroom. However, heavy rains and strong winds destroyed the structure, leaving teachers and parents devastated.

Alex Jjunju, the chairperson of Kawoko-Kyaziiza village, said the school remains a major challenge for the community, as the nearest government schools are far away, making access to education difficult. While private schools are available, many parents cannot afford the fees.

Environmental degradation has also contributed to the destruction of school buildings in Bukomansimbi. Residents have been urged to stop destroying wetlands and cutting down forests, as deforestation has worsened the impact of heavy rains. Several other schools, including Kabandiiko P/S, Butenga C.O.U P/S, and Kassebwera Muslim P/S, have also been affected.

Amidst these challenges, Hamiddu Sseremba, a native of the area, has donated iron sheets to reconstruct the destroyed classroom. His contribution has been widely appreciated as a lifeline for the school.

Speaking about his support, Sseremba criticised the government for failing to provide adequate school infrastructure, emphasizing that it has neglected its responsibility to ensure a conducive learning environment.

Parents and teachers expressed their gratitude for Sseremba's generous donation and called on other well-wishers to support education in the community.

In response to the crisis, Bukomansimbi Vice Chairperson Mubaraka Ssebuufu assured parents and teachers that the district would soon construct toilets for the school. He further revealed that in the next financial year, the government would allocate funds to build a new classroom block.

He also noted that four schools in Bukomansimbi District were affected by the recent heavy rains, but limited government funding has made it difficult to address all the challenges at once.

"We need more people like Sseremba to step in and support education so that students and teachers have a safe and conducive learning environment," he said.