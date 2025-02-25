Uganda: Ex-Minister Dr.Elioda Tumwesigye Asks Museveni to Persuade MP Kibaju to Stand Down

Former Minister Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye has written to President Yoweri Museveni, asking him to persuade MP Naume Kibaju to step down as the representative for Sheema North.

In a January,27, 2025 letter to Museveni, Tumwesigye says MP Kibaju has lost popularity following the death of her husband, Obadia Ntebekaine, and her alleged incompetence.

The former minister says Kibaju's continued presence in the election would hinder the progress of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and an opportunity that the opposition could seize to "take over the district."

"Many of the NRM people in Sheema North have appealed to me to stand again as their member of parliament on NRM ticket as the incumbent Hon. Naome Kibaaju has lost popularity following her incompetence and the death of her husband," Tumwesigye says.

"I therefore request you to intervene in this matter and request her to step down as her only contribution in this election is likely to be only a stumbling block of the progress of the NRM party and paving way for opposition candidates to take over our district."

During the 2021 general election, Dr.Tumwesigye lost to Dicksons Kateshumbwa.