South Africa: Will Gauteng Premier Lesufi Deliver Meaningful Solutions in His State of the Province Address?

24 February 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will be in the spotlight tonight as he delivers his State of the Province Address. His tenure has been marked by persistent issues with crime and unemployment, with opposition parties accusing him of failing to make meaningful progress and letting the province deteriorate.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min As Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi prepares to deliver his fourth State of the Province Address, he faces the challenging task of earning the trust of the province's millions of residents amid high unemployment, rising crime, and a water crisis, among other issues as residents and opposition parties question whether he has delivered on past promises.

In his 2023 State of Province Address, Lesufi said, "Our province is a home of heartless and merciless criminals. They do as they wish. If this situation is left unattended it will be the end of all of us."

He was speaking about what remains the province's thorniest issue -- crime. In the same address, he announced plans to ramp up the crime-fighting budget from R750-million to "billions" over the next three years. He promised to introduce advanced CCTV with face and car recognition, e-Panic buttons, and a state-of-the-art Integrated Command Centre. He also announced two new helicopters to launch in the next financial year, with four more added in 2023/2024.

In 2024, Lesufi made bold promises to tackle unemployment by creating thousands of job opportunities. The promise came after June 2023,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.