South Africa: Budget Crisis - Will Enoch Godongwana Survive the Storm Brewing Over Vat Hike Bid?

24 February 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Grootes

Very few people have the track record and the ability to manage different tensions that Godgonwana has. To put it another way, who else has such a track record, and the ability to manage tensions like this? This then leads to questions about who could take over if he were to resign.

While the parties in our national coalition are now going to argue about how to fix the revenue shortfalls in the Budget, it is possible that more voices will call for the resignation of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. While some may blame him for this situation, the politics of this issue may make it impossible for him to leave, or to be replaced. And, if someone were to replace him, they would face exactly the same set of circumstances.

The Budget crisis facing the coalition is almost tailor-made to ascribe blame to Godongwana. Cabinet ministers from all parties would not have been aware of the proposal to raise VAT by two percentage points until about two hours before he was due to make the speech.

The DA, and Cosatu, and others had already said increasing VAT would be unacceptable. It was obvious that it would be hugely unpopular. And yet, the argument would go, Godongwana pressed on, consulting virtually no one outside the National Treasury before making his announcement.

As a result, he must now carry the can and resign.

Added to this is his public profile, and the perception that he does not represent a large constituency in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

