Zimbabwe: Parliament Slams Police Over Deadly Pirate Taxi Pursuits

PARLIAMENT has raised concerns over the vehicle pursuits of pirate taxis commonly known as "mushikashika" and commuter omnibuses by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, which have become a danger to the public.

Speaking on a point of national interest recently in the National Assembly, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Traswell Chikomo, said that the ZRP's conduct is endangering public safety.

"In Harare, we are facing a challenge regarding the battle between commuter omnibuses and the police. You would find that there are running battles between the police and commuter omnibus operators.

"The police will be targeting commuter omnibuses and when commuter omnibuses are offloading people, the rank marshals tip them off and they try to evade the police. You would find that passengers get hurt and some are affected by that Hon. Speaker, this is not sustainable," said Chikomo.

The Glen View legislator added that punitive measures should be taken to address the cat-and-mouse game between commuter omnibuses and the ZRP.

"As a nation, I think we need to enact laws which will help in this situation because now people are no longer free because of the races between the commuter omnibus and the police," said Chikomo.

ZRP officers have been involved in running battles with commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis. These confrontations have resulted in the loss of innocent passengers' lives.

However, in a surprising response, the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, dismissed Chikomo's concerns.

"If they are not guilty, why do they run away? Do innocent people run away? If a car is stationary and the driver is in the car, when the police come, why do people run away when they are innocent? So, inform combi drivers to drive their vehicles accordingly. There is no need to run away," said Mudenda.

Commuter omnibuses remain a preferred mode of transport, despite some operating outside the parameters of the law.