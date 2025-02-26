Ethiopia: Sea Access Equals Riparian Rights - Expert

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access holds the same legitimacy as the right of lower riparian countries to utilize transboundary river resources, according to an expert and advisor on transboundary affairs.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Advisor on Transboundary Resources Ambassador Ibrahim Idris emphasized Ethiopia's longstanding challenges in ensuring equitable use of the Nile waters. However, he noted that Ethiopia's negotiating position has strengthened, providing greater opportunities for fair resource utilization.

Beyond domestic resource management, Ethiopia's call for fair access to international maritime routes is gradually gaining international recognition. Dismissing Ethiopia's quest for sea access is baseless, as it aligns with established international legal principles. "Every country has the right to sea access," Ambassador Ibrahim underscored.

Referring to some downstream nations' claims over the Nile, he pointed out that certain countries insist on exclusive rights to a river from which they contribute nothing, despite facing no threats from upper riparian states. "Similarly, Ethiopia's right to sea access must be acknowledged as equally important and as fair as their claim to river resources."

The ambassador also highlighted the necessity of mutual agreements to ensure the sustainable use of maritime resources, stressing that lower riparian nations should recognize the importance of cooperation for long-term benefits.

Meanwhile, he noted that the near-completion of the Abbay Dam is significantly enhancing Ethiopia's economic stability, which, in turn, strengthens its negotiating power. "While the dam's completion still requires continued public financial support, Ethiopia holds a strategic advantage in water resource utilization," he stated, urging further efforts to bridge the electricity generation gap.

Ethiopia's global diplomatic influence is closely tied to its internal stability. "If we maintain national unity, our ability to negotiate effectively at the international level will improve," he asserted.

According to the dam's construction coordination office, the Abbay Dam's turbines are exceeding expectations. Unit 6, now operational, is generating 401.26 MW, while Unit 5 is nearing completion, further boosting Ethiopia's power production capacity.