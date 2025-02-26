Nairobi — The fate of approximately 700,000 vulnerable children hangs in the balance following the government's decision to dissolve the Children Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) as part of a broader parastatal restructuring plan.

This move has sparked concern among lawmakers and child welfare advocates, who warn that it could lead to homelessness and even loss of lives among rescued children.

The looming dissolution has also raised serious concerns about the security of confidential adoption and foster care documents, which are stored by the institution.

The possibility of these sensitive records being exposed has only intensified calls to reverse the decision before irreversible harm is done.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, has pleaded with Parliament to intervene and save CWSK from being defunded.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Social Protection, chaired by Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a, Mutua revealed that he spent more than 20 minutes in a recent Cabinet meeting trying to convince his colleagues to spare the institution--but to no avail.

"During Cabinet, I spent 20 minutes defending this issue, but I don't know why it did not carry the day," Mutua said. "Remember, there were many CSs who were also pushing to have some of their institutions saved, and I was told that opening up this window will allow too many requests to come."

The society, which has been in operation for over 70 years, plays a crucial role in providing food, healthcare, shelter, education, and psychological support to thousands of abandoned and at-risk children.

Ludeki Chweya, a member of CWSK's Board of Trustees, painted a grim picture of what could happen if the institution ceases operations.

"Some of these children were brought when they were just a few hours old, and now if we proceed with these plans, they will have nowhere to go," Chweya warned.

He revealed that 6,000 children currently in safe houses after being rescued from dangerous situations could be forced back onto the streets, where they face the risk of exploitation and death.

Another 3,000 infants and newborns under CWSK's care would be left homeless with no alternative shelters.

He further regretted that 2,700 lost children who were rescued and supported by the institution and another 171,000 whose education is being funded by society would have no home to return to should the government proceed with its decision.

"This institution was formed 70 years ago. Apart from the ministry sending children to us, we also receive children from other institutions such as the judiciary, the police, and private entities. This year alone, we are handling about 700,000, and last year we handled 937,000 children," he added.

Members of Parliament from both sides of the political divide strongly opposed the defunding of CWSK, vowing to fight for its survival. Committee Chairperson Alice Ng'ang'a announced plans to summon the technical team responsible for the decision to explain why the society was classified for dissolution.

"We are dealing with the children of Kenya, and we cannot keep quiet because our mandate is also on this," she declared.

Kipkelion West MP Hilary Kosegi described the decision as a serious matter, emphasizing, "700,000 children who depend on this society, with a mere stroke of a pen, have nowhere to go. This is a tragedy that should worry all of us."

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo insisted that Kenya must remain at the forefront in taking care of its children, while Seme MP James Nyikal demanded to know the reasoning behind dissolving the institution.