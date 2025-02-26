Kenya: UN Deputy SG Amina Mohammed Meets President Ruto Over Sudan Crisis

Nairobi — United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Wednesday met with President William Ruto at State House, Mombasa, to discuss regional and global peace and stability, with a key focus on the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

President Ruto in asserted that the discussions centered on the need for diplomatic engagement to resolve the Sudan conflict and prevent further humanitarian deterioration.

The head of state reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to global peace and security, highlighting the nation's strong partnership with the United Nations.

Likewise, the head of state revealed that the talks encompassed the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the significant progress made under the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) joint peace process.

"We reviewed the situation in Eastern DRC and the significant progress made by the EAC-SADC joint peace process, including the appointment of facilitators to guide peace efforts and subsequent measures to restore stability," the statement said.

"We also addressed the tragic conflict in Sudan and the urgent need to pursue all opportunities for dialogue and peaceful resolution."

Additionally, the leaders addressed the ongoing UN-funded Kenya-led Haiti mission under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission.

The meeting comes hot on the heels of heightened diplomatic escalations over Kenya's role in the DRC crisis and Sudan.

Last week, the Sudan Founding Alliance, a rebellious faction of the Sudanese government was officially established in Nairobi in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant step towards the formation of a unity government in the war-torn North African nation.

However, Khartoum blames Nairobi for meddling in its business, with Ruto emphasizing that Nairobi merely served as a platform for Sudanese stakeholders to address the root causes of their country's crisis and explore viable solutions.