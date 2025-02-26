Zimbabwe: Stow Muhacha Initiative Empowers Farmers in Mash West

The Stow Muhacha Initiative in Trelawney, near Darwendale in Mashonaland West Province, is revolutionising the lives of small-scale tobacco farmers, proving that collective effort can lead to remarkable change.

Spearheaded by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), this initiative has united 28 farmers, allowing them to form a registered company that receives comprehensive support throughout the entire tobacco production chain.

The impact of the initiative extends far beyond agriculture; it serves as a lifeline for local communities, enhancing food security and fostering sustainable livelihoods across Zimbabwe.

As incomes rise, families can afford to send their children to school, improving literacy levels and educational outcomes.

We are grateful for this initiative. The money we earn helps pay for my children's education and supports my family's construction of a house in Trelawney. Without assistance, we cannot go anywhere, said Mrs Tendai Ngirande, encapsulating the essence of how this initiative uplifts entire families.

The Stow Muhacha initiative not only empowers individual farmers but also stimulates local economies.

By creating jobs and fostering financial stability, it allows families to invest in their futures.

Idah Muchenje, another participant, said she now affords a decent living from proceeds earned from the initiative.

Life will never be the same. We can now afford good food, and more farmers will join us.

Her enthusiasm highlights the potential for growth and the ripple effect of success throughout the community.

Mr Gerald Mudimu emphasised the transformative nature of the project.

Our business is thriving, allowing us to sell our produce and send our children to school. The initiative is crucial in combating hunger in our community, he said.

This economic empowerment has led to greater stability within families, as the initiative aims to spur rural industrialisation while addressing critical gaps in food security and employment opportunities.

Recognising the historical challenges smallholder tobacco growers have faced, such as limited access to funding and training, TIMB has intervened to bridge these gaps.

TIMB's acting chief executive, Mr Emmanuel Matsvaire elaborated on the support provided.

TIMB has not only provided technical training but has also facilitated loan guarantees to help these farmers access the financial resources needed for irrigation systems, tractors, and working capital, he said.

This multifaceted support has resulted in remarkable productivity increases, with farmers reporting yields that have tripled from an average of 800 kg to 2800 kg per hectare during the 2023/24 farming season.

Looking to the future, the 2024/25 season aims for even higher aspirations, targeting an average yield of 3200 kg per hectare, facilitated by improved tobacco quality and recent renovations to curing systems.

The initiative also prioritizes environmental sustainability, training farmers in alternative crops and afforestation practices while implementing measures to provide alternative energy sources.

At peak season, the cooperative employs over 120 individuals, empowering marginalised groups, including women and youth, to contribute to household income.

With proven success, TIMB plans to replicate the Stow Muhacha model across Zimbabwe, enabling more smallholder tobacco growers to transition into commercial-scale operations.

For the farmers of Stow Muhacha, the future is brighter than ever.

Their success is a testament to what can be achieved when rural communities are empowered with the right tools and support, demonstrating that tobacco farming can be both profitable and sustainable in Zimbabwe's evolving agricultural landscape.