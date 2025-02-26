Zimbabwe: NGZ Arts Indaba On Cards

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) will host an arts indaba on Thursday in Harare, focusing on the intersection of creativity and inspiration.

Three visual artists--Tamirirashe Zizhou, Johnson Zuze, and Daniel Chimurure--will lead the session to empower fellow creatives.

The trio is currently running an exhibition dubbed "Becomings, Beginnings, and the Future" at NGZ.

Zizhou's art collections primarily consist of paintings, while Zuze is known for his refreshingly designed sculptures. Chimurure's strength lies in mixed media attractions. As part of NGZ's commitment to promoting arts education, this session is a must-attend for anyone looking forward to enhancing their knowledge and skills.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, NGZ assistant curator and public relations manager Zvikomborero Mandangu described the forthcoming conversation as an eye-opener for creatives eager to enhance their knowledge.

"The discussion is meant to ensure that visual artists have a platform to engage and exchange ideas under one roof.

"We have been holding workshops with artists, and this year alone we have conducted two of them," he said.

Mandangu, who has been a curator for years, noted that it is high time artists learn to engage and exchange ideas.

"The creative sector can only grow with these kinds of group discussions, which are critical for artist development. As we indicated in the post we sent out, we will let the trio of Zuze, Zizhou, and Chimurure lead the discussion, as it is meant to celebrate them through their group dialogue

"We are ready for this event to take place earnestly and ensure that artists have a platform to discuss critical issues affecting their well-being and work," he stressed.

The group discussion comes after the NGZ has been championing the empowerment of artists through workshops.

"The feedback we received from artists is overwhelming, as they are eager to learn from each other. These workshops and group discussions are intended to give artists the space to interact freely. We have reached a point where artists should take the lead and be their own bosses," he said.

Mandangu believes there is a serious need for a change of mindset if the sector is to grow.

"There is no way the sector can develop without the engagement of artists. They need to take the initiative and discuss issues affecting their sector. This alone will ensure the growth of an industry that has been lagging," he shared.

The NGZ has started the first quarter on a high note with a series of workshops lined up.

One of the workshops of interest was a financial literacy session held earlier this year. Aimed at empowering visual artists with the knowledge to invest their earnings effectively, similar workshops are still on the agenda.

This initiative comes at a time when many artists struggle financially, despite having achieved success at the height of their careers. The discussion surrounding the need to educate artists on financial literacy has persisted for years, as many require urgent guidance on how to invest.

NGZ curator for education Senzeni Tandani has been championing such workshops alongside Madangu. Last week, a new exhibition by visual artist Wycliffe Mundopa opened at the arts hub.

Titled "Ibwe Rakaraswa nemuvaki," the exhibition is a marvel to behold and attracted a considerable number of creatives.

NGZ director Raphael Chikukwa blessed the official opening of the event and stressed the need for local artists to be empowered in how to conduct themselves.

One of the key areas highlighted was the necessity for artists to value their work if they are to succeed internationally.

This call comes at a time when some artists have not been able to capitalize on their art collections. Many are unaware of the value of their work, an issue that NGZ aims to address through workshops and group discussions.

The absence of such workshops has left some artists living in squalor, despite producing work that could potentially make them wealthy.

Zimbabwean art is in demand overseas, where it is being appreciated.

There have been calls for locals to support visual artists by purchasing their collections, a topic that will be revisited on Thursday.