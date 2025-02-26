Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Urged to Foster Unity Among Members

ZANU PF members have been urged to refrain from using social media to create divisions within the party, but engage in constructive dialogue to achieve national aspirations.

At the launch of the US$150 000 War Veterans Presidential Fund, Special Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara addressed war veterans, cautioning against those who exploit social media to sow discord within party ranks.

"Do not use social media to promote enmity, especially among the Presidium," he said.

"Let us shun division and encourage collective work ethics as envisioned in Vision 2030. We will not be swayed by those attempting to use divide-and-rule tactics to undermine the President's vision for developing Zimbabwe."

The event drew thousands of Zanu PF supporters to the party headquarters in Harare, marking the official launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund in the province.

The programme aims to provide boreholes and housing for war veterans in their communities. The funds, allocated from the National War Veterans Fund, are designed to empower liberators through various economic initiatives and support programmes, benefiting war veterans, their widows, children, and war collaborators.

In Harare alone, 540 war veterans are expected to benefit from this initiative.

Cde Douglas Mahiya, Secretary for War Veterans in the Politburo, said Vision 2030 is within reach.

"The support we are receiving has never happened in the past 40 years," he said. "The President is now saying that all war veterans must be included in the nation's development and contribute meaningfully to the economy."

War Veterans League, Secretary Cde Douglas Mahiya, (second from left) War veterans chairperson for Harare province Cde John Guta (right) Special Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara (centre) Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa holding the Harare province presidential warveterans fund cheque while Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Charles Tavengwa witnesses during the official launch of Harare Warveterans presidential fund, borehole drilling and housing scheme in Harare yesterday. -Picture: Memory Mangombe

Harare Provincial Chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa called on war veterans to guide the younger generation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We expect war veterans to use their experience to mentor the youth, who are the future leaders," he stated.

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Senator Charles Tavengwa, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to creating more opportunities for war veterans.

"President Mnangagwa, as a listening leader, is dedicated to fulfilling promises made to improve the livelihoods of war veterans," he said.

He highlighted various initiatives from the Second Republic, including the Presidential Housing Scheme, Presidential Solar Scheme, and the Presidential War Veterans Scheme, aimed at uplifting the lives of these veterans.