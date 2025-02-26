Zimbabwe: High National Youth Day Turnout Evidence of National Relevance

In Zimbabwe, certain national holidays such as Independence Day, Heroes' Day, and Defence Forces Day which are deeply ingrained in national consciousness are held in high esteem.

These national holidays are pivotal moments that shape national identity and reflect the sacrifices made for freedom and sovereignty.

These holidays are marked by solemn ceremonies, vibrant cultural displays, and heartfelt tributes, reinforcing the nation's collective memory and fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

Such holidays serve as crucial reminders of the country's history, values, and the ongoing commitment to building a prosperous and just Zimbabwe for all.

Similarly, the recent National Youth Day observance at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo last Friday, marked by an exceptionally high turnout characterised by similar displays of national pride, suggests that it has become another national holiday held in high esteem.

Thousands of young people from across the country's 10 provinces, along with youth representatives from countries such as Burundi, Mozambique, and South Africa, attended, a testament to the event's growing significance.

Last year, the day was celebrated in Masvingo at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre, where there was also a high turnout.

Every year on February 21, Zimbabweans gather to celebrate National Youth Day, dedicated to honouring the vital role young people play in shaping the country's present and future.

Established as a national holiday in 2017, this day provides an opportunity to reflect on the immense potential of Zimbabwean youth and to encourage their active participation in national development.

National Youth Day is gaining significant traction.

It is more than just a commemoration; it is a call to action, a reminder that investing in young people is investing in the country's prosperity.

The high turnout also illustrates the day is evolving into more than just a public holiday; it is a symbol of hope, unity, and renewal, solidifying its place as an important national event.

The day, which is also tied to the legacy of former President Robert Mugabe, who played a significant role in advocating for youth inclusion in national matters, also highlights the importance of youth empowerment and the role of young people in shaping a better Zimbabwe.

It is important to note that this surge in participation signals a growing public recognition and embrace of the holiday, solidifying its place within the national calendar.

The impressive turnout in Bulawayo serves as a potent indicator of the holiday's expanding appeal.

The attendance reflects a deepening connection between Zimbabwean youth and the day's intended purpose: to celebrate their contributions, address their concerns, and foster a sense of national unity.

In his keynote address at the National Youth Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa stated that the huge turnout and the peaceful, jovial, and electric atmosphere characterising the gathering reflected the country's collective unity and its defining national character as an independent and sovereign people.

"This National Youth Day is set aside and dedicated to recognising the potential of you, the young people of our country. Use your leaders, believe in your potential, and will, continue to ensure that your zeal and energy are harnessed so that you accomplish your dreams and aspirations and ultimately, our national Vision 2030.

"I also commend you for the consciousness you have of our rich history, as well as the future we are marching towards. I urge you to continue working hard for our great motherland, Zimbabwe, with unflinching patriotism and loyalty. Resist and reject machinations of those who would want to divide you, and divide our nation," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa also challenged young people in leadership positions to continue demonstrating principles of servant leadership and discipline, while simultaneously encouraging youth participation in the country's socio-economic and cultural affairs.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire underscored the importance of the day, stating it was proclaimed and instituted in 2017 to celebrate the contributions made by youth to the development of our country.

He said this year's theme: 'Empower Youth; Secure the Future resonated with the nation's collective vision for a brighter future, one that is driven by the energy, creativity, and passion of young people.

"We appreciate the initiatives that have been put in place to promote youth empowerment as well as the appointment of young people in various boards and positions of influence in the government," said Minister Machakaire.

Zanu PF Bulawayo province youth league chairperson Cde Freedom Murechu emphasised that the national Youth Day was an important day where young people also celebrated the youth of yesteryear who participated in the liberation struggle to liberate the country.

"As Bulawayo Province, we are happy to have hosted the National Youth Day celebrations, and the huge turnout is a testament to the day's growing esteem among the youth. It's a day where we celebrate both the current youth and the youth of yesteryear who participated in the liberation struggle to liberate our country.

"We also aim to instil a strong work ethic within the youth, encouraging them to work for their country now, especially in light of the President's Vision 2030, where every youth has a role to play in its attainment.

Zanu PF Harare province youth league chairperson Cde Emmanuel Mahachi expressed gratitude that this year's National Youth Day celebration spanned three days.

"We are happy as youth to be part of Youth Day in Bulawayo, and we want to thank President Mnangagwa, who gazetted it as a public holiday in remembrance of the youth. It is an important public holiday because, of all the public holidays, this one is specifically for the youth.

"We want to acknowledge that this year's celebrations are different from previous ones because we are seeing the youth exhibiting their innovations in line with youth empowerment. As youth, we once appealed to His Excellency for a youth fund, similar to what is provided to War Veterans, and we are looking forward to him considering our request," said Cde Mahachi.