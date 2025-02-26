Zimbabwe: More Australian Charity Organisations Pledge to Support Aohf

Empowerement champion First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangangwa, who is in Australia on a philanthropic visit, yesterday met leaders of charity organisations and the business community keen to work with her Angel of Hope Foundation (AoHF) to transform the lives of the less-privileged in Zimbabwe.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is committed to helping others, embodies the ideals of philanthropy, demonstrating exceptional generosity, compassion, and commitment to creating positive change.

She shared notes and ideas with Reverend Bill Crews of the Rev Bill Crews Foundation, many other philanthropists and members of the Australia Business Summit Council led by president Dr Frank Alafaci.

They discussed areas of possible collaboration, especially in the health sector, ending drug and substance abuse and also education, among other issues.

Like a bird using its feet simultaneously to find seeds, bugs or any other food for her nest, the mother of the nation thinks critically and develops effective plans to achieve goals that benefit mainly the needy and disadvantaged groups back home.

The organisation's meeting with the First Lady and expressing eagerness to partner with her foundation, speak volumes about her brand and hard work which has reached far and wide.

The organisations pledged to assist her foundation with medical equipment for hospitals and clinics.

Rev Crews and his team have been caring for the homeless and disadvantaged for almost 40 years in Australia.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Ambassador Joe Tapera Mhishi and Dr Mataruse pose for a photograph with Australian philanthropists after their interaction in Sydney yesterday. -- Pictures: John Manzongo

They are at the forefront of alleviating the causes and effects of homelessness and poverty, something that Dr Mnangagwa is also fighting through her foundation.

They are into healthcare, education, community support, hospitality training and community feeding, hence the need to share notes with the First Lady who is also involved in all those fields.

Dr Alafaci said it was a profound honour and privilege to be in the presence of Dr Mnangagwa whom he described as a distinguished person.

He said they had close connections to various hospitals around Australia and were willing to source decommissioned medical equipment for AoHF and training technicians who will service the mobilised equipment.

"Not only on the strength of the video presentation of her work displayed to everybody here today but on the strength of my research that I've been doing into her (the First Lady) in the work that she does in Zimbabwe, as you all know, I'm an academic so research is one of my strong points. I believe that the First Lady will be a very, very worthy recipient of the Nobel Prize for Peace," he said.

He added; "Because too often we hear or talk of war and hate and oppression, but little do we hear of peace, love and compassion. I think that Her Excellency is the embodiment of that.

The First Lady is carrying these engagements in Australia to source medical equipment, which might be useful in Zimbabwean hospitals and clinics, looking specifically at obtaining decommissioned medical equipment.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at the meals prepared and served to the underprivileged at the Rev Bill Crews foundation. Looking on is the foundation chairman Rev Bill Crews and Ambassador Joe Tapera Mhishi during a visit in Sydney, Australia yesterday

Another philanthropist, who is in the health sector weighed in saying; "It is critical that you are putting your voice in the fight against cancer, you are indeed saving lives. I will send you a list of offerings that we have and you will pick what you need."

Amai Mnangagwa thanked the groups for their kind gesture and willingness to partner with her AoHF.

"When you look at the diseases that are affecting people, especially in the SADC region, we are seeing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS and cancer as well, hence the awareness campaigns and medical outreach programmes that I conduct across the country. We also have the gender-based violence (GBV) scourge, and child marriages.

"I am fighting all that and urging parents to let the girl child finish her education. If you look at all what I'm talking about, mothers bear the brunt. To curb this, I am also conducting male engagement programmes to try and find solutions to all these problems affecting families.

"Drug and substance abuse is also a menace and is killing our children. Some children are pointing fingers at their parents saying they lack parental guidance that is why I have programmes suitable for all family members from children to grandparents as I try to address these social ills," she said.

She further thanked the Australian business community for the pledges.

"I would like to thank you for what you have done and for what you are going to do. The equipment and other necessities will go a long way in capacitating our hospitals and clinics," she said.

Australian philanthropists read a magazine showcasing Angel of Hope Foundation's philanthropic works during their meeting with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on possible areas of cooperation in Sydney, Australia yesterday

Rev Crews commended the First Lady for her charity work which he said was touching many lives.

"What I like is you are going out to the people not the other way round. You care for them and this is commended," he said.

The First Lady responded saying; "Indeed, distance is not a barrier to me, I go out to the people even to those in hard-to-reach areas. I do not select and all my programmes and projects are the same for the urbanites and those in the rural areas. I also do advocacy and awareness campaigns on health issues as the health ambassador.

"When I go to the people, I stay with them for some days, incline an ear to their challenges and find solutions where I can. I am happy Rev that you are also clothing and feeding the less privileged. I also do the same in Zimbabwe through my Angel of Hope Foundation. We have a lot in common. Your centre is offering a cocktail of services to the disadvantaged people," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response Rev Crews said; "God bless you and we would love to continue doing more for you and your Angel of Hope Foundation.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Mr Joe Tapera Mhishi said he felt gratified that the Australian team found an opportunity to meet the First Lady.

"She is visiting Australia for the first time, what I would like to say is that what brings her to Australia is the burden of a mother, if I may put it that way. A mother carries the whole house. She is an embodiment of the spirit of motherhood in Zimbabwe.

"The First Lady came here as a philanthropist on a private visit. She is building hospitals both in the urban and rural areas and they are both nearing completion. She also works with all hospitals countrywide mobilising resources and equipment for them. She is doing a lot for the people of Zimbabwe. She is an all-rounder and is hands-on," he said.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with female Australian philanthropists after their interaction in Sydney yesterday

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Rev Bill Crews and Ambassador Joe Tapera Mhishi during a visit at Rev Bill Crews Foundation in Sydney, Australia yesterday

Angel of Hope Foundation patron Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with nursing staff at Rev Bill Crews Foundation during a visit at the charity organisation in Sydney, Australia yesterday