Zimbabwe: Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill Goes Through Second Reading

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill has gone through the second reading in the National Assembly, with key proposed changes aimed at aligning the country's broadcasting laws with the Constitution and international standards.

The Bill, among other things, seeks to make it mandatory for motorists to first buy a radio licence before acquiring insurance cover.

Presenting the Bill for its second reading yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere outlined the reforms, which include technological updates, governance changes, and new licensing frameworks.

"The Act was last amended in 2007 and certain Sections of the Act have become inconsistent with the new Constitution, something which has necessitated the current alignment process. Technology has also evolved rapidly over the years pointing to the need for the broadcasting laws to be aligned with other pieces of legislation," he said.

Dr Muswere said the amendments would shift the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) from a control-focused entity to a regulatory body that promotes fair management of the airwaves.

The Bill also introduces additional categories of broadcasting licences, including internet-based broadcasting, satellite systems, and data casting services, reflecting technological advancements in the media industry.

It introduces a new provision requiring vehicle owners to hold a valid Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence, or an exemption certificate before obtaining a ZINARA vehicle licence or motor insurance policy. This aims to boost ZBC revenue collection.

"Clause two introduced additional definitions for new classes of broadcasting services introduced in Section 7 to make sure that all classes of licences are covered. Clause 3 amends Section 2A of the Principal Act to provide the role of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe to regulate and manage the broadcasting service bands for sustenance rather than to control broadcasting services bands. The intention is to move away from the perception that the legislation is intended to stifle the freedom guaranteed in terms of the Constitution in terms of Section 61 and instead to focus on necessary regulation of the airwaves," he added.

Dr Muswere said this was in line with current international trends as contained in some international instruments among them the African Charter on Broadcasting.

While earlier proposals to amend foreign ownership regulations were dropped, the Bill maintains that only Zimbabwean citizens can be directors of licensed broadcasting entities. Additionally, broadcasting frequency spectrum licences will now be applied for once a year to streamline the licensing process.

It also mandates that broadcasters air programmes in all languages spoken within their service areas, promoting cultural diversity. Public broadcasters will also be required to allocate 75 percent local content across all channels, while sports channels must ensure 50 percent local content.

Dr Muswere encouraged legislators to support the Bill, arguing that it enhanced media pluralism, transparency and technological adaptability.

The Bill is now open for further debate in Parliament before it moves to the next legislative stage.