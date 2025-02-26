Zimbabwe: Dams Gain Significant Inflows

Zimbabwe's major dams continue to experience a surge as water levels rose to an average of 85,8 percent on the back of the rains being received in different parts of the country.

According to the latest statistics from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), as at February 24, the dams had gained a cumulative 28,9 percent since December 19, 2024.

This is 18,3 percent higher than the 10, 6 percent gained during the same period in the last season.

The country's two largest inland water bodies, Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi, have already hit 100 percent and are spilling.

Zinwa said dams in Matabeleland North province had the highest percentage gains in terms of inflows at 66,1 percent, followed dams in Bulawayo Province with 44. 4 percent.

Mashonaland East Province has so far recorded the least inflows of 5 percent, followed by Mashonaland West whose dams gained a cumulative 8,1 percent since December 19, 2024. The gains are expected to increase as more inflows are still anticipated.

"With the dams receiving these significant and at times higher than normal inflows, ZINWA encourages communities downstream of dams to be on very high alert, to monitor the movement of children and livestock as well as ensuring that all water abstraction equipment along river channels is removed or properly secured," said Zinwa spokesperson Ms Marjorie Munyonga.