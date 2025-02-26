Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Language Day Expo Comes to Life

All is set for today's Language Day Expo at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Harare, courtesy of Zimpapers.

The expo is set to attract literary arts enthusiasts from all walks of life and seeks to promote cultural identity while preserving the philosophy of Ubuntu, which is integral to local culture.

NGZ executive director Raphael Chikukwa hailed the initiative in an interview with The Herald Arts.

The event, organised by the country's largest integrated media house, Zimpapers, in partnership with NGZ and the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, will feature numerous activities designed to promote indigenous languages and cultural diversity.

Zimpapers is hosting this expo in commemoration of International Mother Language Day (IMLD), declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1999 to recognise the significance of mother languages in preserving cultural heritage and fostering diversity.

"The philosophy of Ubuntu emphasises the importance of community and interconnectedness.

"Ubuntuism is a key aspect of our Zimbabwean and African cultures, reflected in our indigenous languages," Chikukwa noted.

For instance, Zimbabwe recognises 16 official languages enshrined in our Constitution, including IsiNdebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, Chewa, and Ndau. Through local languages, Zimbabweans can connect with their communities, strengthening social bonds.

"By nurturing indigenous languages, Zimbabweans can gain a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of their communities. It is essential for every indigenous Zimbabwean to take pride in their mother language," he added.

Chikukwa emphasised that the NGZ plays a significant role in fostering the country's cultural heritage and a sense of identity through various art forms that depict the lives of the people within the Zimbabwean context.

"Indigenous languages are vital to Zimbabwe's cultural identity, containing the customs, history, and traditions of the people.

"By promoting these languages through Zimpapers' vernacular publications, such as Umthunywa and Kwayedza, as well as through the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, we contribute to preserving rich cultural heritage, promoting cultural identity, and enhancing linguistic diversity," he stated.

In support of the Language Day Expo, the Government is backing this initiative, with representatives from the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, and Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture in attendance.

The expo has also attracted delegates from the diplomatic community, schools in and outside Harare, study abroad agencies, and individuals, including language experts and artists like Hope Masike, whose music embodies both traditional and modern African culture.

Zimpapers public relations and communications manager Pauline Matanda mentioned, "Many schools have expressed interest in attending the expo, and we hope the event will be valuable for schoolchildren in raising awareness of diverse languages and cultures."

"In recent years, we have seen Zimbabwean students pursuing various courses abroad.

This event serves as a vital platform for imparting knowledge about the languages spoken in the countries where they intend to study.

"Some study abroad agencies have partnered with us and will exhibit their offerings.

"Therefore, we encourage members of the public to attend this important event free of charge," she added.

Meanwhile, the Government has established a National Language Advisory Committee (NALAC) to redefine the role of Zimbabwe's indigenous languages in achieving an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

The Government is collaborating with NALAC, in alignment with the African Academy of Languages, to develop and promote African languages.